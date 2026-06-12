Xponance LLC Raises Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Xponance LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,333 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the quarter. Xponance LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $41,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viawealth LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $354.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.83 and a 52 week high of $391.29. The company has a market capitalization of $191.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company's 50 day moving average price is $340.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "hold" rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a "hold" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $354.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Key Headlines Impacting Amgen

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Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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