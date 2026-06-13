Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 15,126 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,163 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $12,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 25.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company's stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 37.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 38.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 112.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 182.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $373.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $322.00 to $320.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $346.17 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.45 and a twelve month high of $349.03. The company's 50 day moving average is $326.16 and its 200 day moving average is $307.40. The company has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Hilton Worldwide's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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