Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,809 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 13,941 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Generac worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Generac by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,051,576 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $143,409,000 after buying an additional 98,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Generac

In other news, insider Norman P. Taffe sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $149,743.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,564.08. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $1,360,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 564,528 shares in the company, valued at $153,653,231.04. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Generac from $238.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus upped their target price on Generac from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Generac from $213.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $278.65.

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Generac Trading Up 1.9%

Generac stock opened at $262.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.66 and a 12 month high of $294.18. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $243.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 82.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.93.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.47. Generac had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 4.37%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

Further Reading

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