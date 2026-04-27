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Financial Stocks To Consider - April 27th

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Robinhood Markets logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Robinhood Markets, Visa, and Coinbase Global are MarketBeat’s top Financial stocks to watch today, chosen because they had the highest dollar trading volume among Financial-sector names in recent days.
  • Robinhood Markets (HOOD) is a retail fintech platform offering stocks, ETFs, options, fractional shares, crypto, margin and related services, making it sensitive to retail trading trends and regulatory shifts.
  • Visa (V) operates the global VisaNet payments network and a suite of value-added payment services, while Coinbase (COIN) provides crypto exchange and infrastructure for consumers and institutions, so both are exposed to payments trends and crypto-market volatility.
  • Interested in Robinhood Markets? Here are five stocks we like better.

Robinhood Markets, Visa, and Coinbase Global are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies that provide financial services—including banks, insurance companies, broker-dealers, asset managers, payment processors and fintech firms—and are grouped in the financial sector of the stock market. These companies’ earnings and stock performance are often sensitive to interest rates, credit cycles and regulatory changes. Investors typically use financial stocks for income (dividends), cyclical exposure to economic growth, or as part of a diversified portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Robinhood Markets Right Now?

Before you consider Robinhood Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robinhood Markets wasn't on the list.

While Robinhood Markets currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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