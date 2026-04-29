FY2026 EPS Estimate for Procter & Gamble Lowered by Analyst

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.90 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.97. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Procter & Gamble's current full-year earnings is $6.93 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble's FY2027 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $149.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $347.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.64. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $170.99.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,595.80. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 319,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,884,093.25. This represents a 33.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 252,715 shares of company stock valued at $40,966,904. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,664,783,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,104.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 9,521,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,364,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731,126 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14,231.0% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 3,549,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $508,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,151 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,460,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $782,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,924 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here