FY2026 EPS Estimates for Arizona Metals Cut by Scotiabank

Arizona Metals Corp. (TSE:AMC - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Arizona Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13).

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Arizona Metals (TSE:AMC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Arizona Metals Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of AMC stock opened at C$0.56 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.64. The company has a market cap of C$77.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.88. Arizona Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.48 and a 12-month high of C$1.52.

About Arizona Metals

Arizona Metals Corp is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in gold and copper deposits. The firm's projects are the Kay mine project and the Sugarloaf peak gold project.

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