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FY2026 EPS Estimates for Arizona Metals Cut by Scotiabank

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026

Arizona Metals Corp. (TSE:AMC - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Arizona Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13).

Arizona Metals (TSE:AMC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Arizona Metals Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of AMC stock opened at C$0.56 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.64. The company has a market cap of C$77.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.88. Arizona Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.48 and a 12-month high of C$1.52.

About Arizona Metals

(Get Free Report)

Arizona Metals Corp is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in gold and copper deposits. The firm's projects are the Kay mine project and the Sugarloaf peak gold project.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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