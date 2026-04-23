Hubbell (HUBB) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Hubbell to post earnings of $3.90 per share and revenue of $1.5001 billion for the quarter. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 15.29%.The company's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hubbell to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Hubbell Stock Up 0.1%

HUBB stock opened at $549.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $506.12 and a 200-day moving average of $471.90. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $341.03 and a fifty-two week high of $557.11.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hubbell from $478.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho set a $575.00 price objective on Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore upped their price objective on Hubbell from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hubbell from $515.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $533.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hubbell

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $1,362,221.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,357,508.16. This represents a 50.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 25,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.97, for a total value of $12,590,510.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,143,647.40. This trade represents a 28.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,689 shares of company stock valued at $17,407,395. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 2.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 1.3% in the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Hubbell by 23.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its stake in Hubbell by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company's stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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