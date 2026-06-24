Insider Selling: Macy's (NYSE:M) EVP Sells $408,668.91 in Stock

Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 16,419 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $408,668.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $497,800. This represents a 45.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Macy's Price Performance

Shares of M stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,835,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,948,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.48. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81. Macy's, Inc. has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $25.65.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Macy's had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 2.94%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.1915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Macy's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Macy's in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy's in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Macy's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Macy's from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Macy's from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $20.80.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Macy's by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 162,989 shares of the company's stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,149 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Macy's by 5.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,116,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 55,821 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Macy's by 33.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 58,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Macy's by 49.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Macy's by 160.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,283,107 shares of the company's stock worth $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,132 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

Further Reading

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