Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter.

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Liberty Broadband Price Performance

LBRDK opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 44,450 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $2,546,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,097,295. The trade was a 69.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,864 shares of the company's stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1,134.1% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,786 shares of the company's stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 765.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

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About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a publicly traded holding company that principally invests in broadband and cable businesses. Established in 2014 as a spin-off from Liberty Interactive Corporation, the company was designed to provide investors with targeted exposure to high-growth broadband assets. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Broadband uses a tracking-stock structure to reflect the performance of its key investments rather than operating a stand-alone service business.

The company's primary asset is its substantial equity interest in Charter Communications, one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States.

Further Reading

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