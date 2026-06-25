Macy's (NYSE:M) Sets New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.8570, with a volume of 364422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Macy's from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Macy's from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Macy's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Macy's in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Macy's from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy's currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Macy's

Macy's Trading Up 2.1%

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Macy's had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Macy's's payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $179,379.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 108,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,935,503.36. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Tracy M. Preston sold 5,271 shares of Macy's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $94,456.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $515,612.16. This trade represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 111,386 shares of company stock worth $2,113,945 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy's in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy's during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Macy's by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Macy's by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Macy's by 7,265.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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