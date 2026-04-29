Mastercard FY2026 EPS Estimate Lifted by Erste Group Bank

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Mastercard in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $19.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $19.58. The consensus estimate for Mastercard's current full-year earnings is $19.52 per share.

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A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $735.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $659.00.

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Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $507.45 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $507.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.54. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $480.50 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. Mastercard's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 53,535.0% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 72,597,097 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $41,444,231,000 after buying an additional 72,461,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $6,705,708,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 861.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,072,210 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $2,324,743,000 after buying an additional 3,648,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $20,807,283,000 after buying an additional 997,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,431,340 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $45,181,341,000 after buying an additional 955,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Mastercard News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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