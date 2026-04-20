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Nutriband (NTRB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Nutriband logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Earnings release Monday, April 27: Nutriband is expected to report results after the close with analysts forecasting an EPS loss of ($1.89) and revenue of about $0.765 million.
  • Stock snapshot: NTRB opened at $4.30 with a market cap of $52.37 million, a 52-week range of $3.42–$11.68, and 50-/200-day moving averages of $4.03 and $4.95 respectively.
  • Business focus: Nutriband develops transdermal pharmaceutical products, led by its AVERSA fentanyl abuse-deterrent transdermal system, plus other candidates like AVERSA buprenorphine and exenatide for type 2 diabetes.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Nutriband.

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.89) per share and revenue of $0.7650 million for the quarter.

Nutriband Stock Performance

Nutriband stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. Nutriband has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutriband

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nutriband stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,738 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.68% of Nutriband worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.70% of the company's stock.

About Nutriband

(Get Free Report)

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy. The company also develops other products, which include AVERSA buprenorphine and AVERSA methylphenidate; exenatide for type 2 diabetes; and follicle stimulating hormone for infertility.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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