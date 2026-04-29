ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $217.7740 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.46). ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 57.00%. The firm had revenue of $207.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.28 million. On average, analysts expect ONE Group Hospitality to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ONE Group Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.26. The company has a market cap of $54.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Group Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.50.

View Our Latest Report on STKS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,286,991 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 58,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,634 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,839 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 18,435 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ONE Group Hospitality

ONE Group Hospitality Inc is a full-service hospitality company primarily engaged in the development, ownership and operation of upscale restaurant and lounge concepts. The company's flagship brand, STK, combines a modern steakhouse menu with a high-energy lounge atmosphere, offering signature cuts of beef, fresh seafood, sushi selections, craft cocktails and an extensive wine program. ONE Group's concept emphasizes a seamless blend of fine dining and nightlife, catering to guests seeking both culinary excellence and an immersive social experience.

Headquartered in El Segundo, California, ONE Group deploys a mixed model of company-owned and franchised locations across multiple markets.

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