Organogenesis (ORGO) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Organogenesis to post earnings of ($0.29) per share and revenue of $43.2620 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $225.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.68 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 5.32%.

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Organogenesis Trading Down 4.2%

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $295.87 million, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock's 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93. Organogenesis has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $7.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Organogenesis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Organogenesis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organogenesis has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORGO

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Joseph Driscoll acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 225,707 shares in the company, valued at $602,637.69. This represents a 4.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Organogenesis by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Organogenesis by 57.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of therapeutic solutions for wound care, surgical repair and sports medicine. The company's product portfolio addresses a range of acute and chronic tissue repair needs, leveraging bioengineered skin substitutes, human placental-derived products and other allografts designed to promote healing and reduce scarring. Organogenesis markets its therapies to hospitals, outpatient clinics, wound care centers and other healthcare providers.

Key offerings include Apligraf, a living skin substitute for treatment of diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers; Dermagraft, a cryopreserved human fibroblast-derived dermal substitute; Grafix, a placental membrane allograft for complex and chronic wounds; and TheraSkin, a cryopreserved human skin allograft used in surgical and reconstructive procedures.

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