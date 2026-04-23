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Promising Ecommerce Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 23rd

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Walmart logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener** flags five ecommerce stocks to watch today: Walmart (WMT), GameStop (GME), GigaCloud Technology (GCT), Pattern Group (PTRN) and WM Technology (MAPS), which posted the highest dollar trading volume among ecommerce names in recent days.
  • The group spans the ecommerce value chain — Walmart is a global omnichannel retailer (including Flipkart and PhonePe), GigaCloud and Pattern provide marketplace and B2B ecommerce technology/logistics, WM Technology runs the Weedmaps cannabis marketplace, and GameStop sells gaming products via stores and ecommerce platforms.
  • Ecommerce stocks are typically growth-oriented and their performance depends on online-shopping trends, customer-acquisition metrics and margin/competitive pressures, making them potentially more volatile than traditional retail stocks.
  • Five stocks we like better than Walmart.

Walmart, GameStop, GigaCloud Technology, Pattern Group, and WM Technology are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from online retail or from providing core infrastructure for online sales — including marketplaces, direct-to-consumer retailers, payment processors, logistics providers and ecommerce software platforms. For investors, these stocks are typically viewed as growth-oriented and their returns depend on trends in online shopping, customer-acquisition metrics and competitive or margin pressures, which can make them more volatile than traditional retail stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

GigaCloud Technology (GCT)

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GCT

Pattern Group (PTRN)

At Pattern, we are on a mission to help brands accelerate profitable growth on global ecommerce marketplaces. Today, our proprietary technology and on-demand experts operate across more than 60 marketplaces to increase product sales to consumers in more than 100 countries. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points and sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence (“AI”) models, we strive to optimize and automate key levers of ecommerce growth, including advertising, content creation and management, pricing, forecasting and customer service.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTRN

WM Technology (MAPS)

WM Technology, Inc. provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAPS

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Walmart Right Now?

Before you consider Walmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walmart wasn't on the list.

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