Q3 Earnings Estimate for Insteel Industries Issued By Sidoti

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NYSE:IIIN - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Sidoti decreased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Insteel Industries in a report issued on Friday, April 17th. Sidoti analyst J. Romero now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Insteel Industries' current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Insteel Industries' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

IIIN stock opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.37. Insteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.53). Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 6.16%.The firm had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insteel Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 47,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 30.2% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insteel Industries

In other news, COO Richard Wagner sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $63,247.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,506,800. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company's stock.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Insteel Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.50%.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products used in concrete construction. The company specializes in the design, fabrication and distribution of welded-wire reinforcement, cut-and-bent reinforcement and related accessories for concrete walls, floors and columns. Its products are employed across residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, providing structural strength and dimensional stability in poured concrete applications.

Key product lines include truss mats—prefabricated, ladder-like assemblies of welded wire designed for rapid placement—and custom cut-and-bent wire assemblies that meet specific engineering requirements.

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