Q3 EPS Estimate for Flexsteel Industries Reduced by Analyst

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS - Free Report) - Sidoti reduced their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Flexsteel Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Flexsteel Industries' current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Flexsteel Industries' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLXS. Zacks Research cut Flexsteel Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Flexsteel Industries in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Flexsteel Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flexsteel Industries has an average rating of "Hold".

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Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLXS opened at $45.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.52. Flexsteel Industries has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $59.95. The business's fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.04.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $118.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $107.51 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.58%.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Flexsteel Industries's payout ratio is 21.80%.

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXS. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 5,214.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc NASDAQ: FLXS is a U.S.-based furniture manufacturer specializing in the design, production, and marketing of residential upholstered furniture and wood casegoods. The company operates through two primary segments: Upholstery, which encompasses seating products such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, recliners, and sectionals; and Casegoods, which includes accent and occasional tables, cabinets, bookcases, and other wood-based furnishings. Flexsteel sells its products through a network of independent retailers, furniture stores, and distributors across North America.

Flexsteel's upholstery segment is distinguished by its patented Blue Steel Spring® technology, which offers enhanced longevity and comfort by replacing conventional webbing and springs with a welded steel seat suspension.

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