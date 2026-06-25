Research Analysts Set Expectations for CBRL FY2026 Earnings

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.96). The consensus estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $797.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.69 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business's revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Get CBRL alerts: Sign Up

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $42.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CBRL

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.30. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $71.93. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,397 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 54,431 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth $858,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's payout ratio is presently 86.21%.

Key Stories Impacting Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Here are the key news stories impacting Cracker Barrel Old Country Store this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to a smaller loss of $0.40 from a prior forecast of $0.96, suggesting a more constructive near-term outlook for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) .

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to a smaller loss of $0.40 from a prior forecast of $0.96, suggesting a more constructive near-term outlook for . Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased its Q2 2027 EPS estimate to $0.55 from $0.46, which may be seen as a sign of improving profitability expectations.

The firm also increased its Q2 2027 EPS estimate to $0.55 from $0.46, which may be seen as a sign of improving profitability expectations. Positive Sentiment: Zacks lifted its Q3 2027 EPS estimate to $0.16 from $0.06, reinforcing optimism about the company’s longer-term earnings recovery.

Zacks lifted its Q3 2027 EPS estimate to $0.16 from $0.06, reinforcing optimism about the company’s longer-term earnings recovery. Neutral Sentiment: The company still faces soft earnings expectations overall, with consensus for the current full year at a loss of $0.97 per share, indicating the turnaround is not yet complete.

The company still faces soft earnings expectations overall, with consensus for the current full year at a loss of $0.97 per share, indicating the turnaround is not yet complete. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also cut several other forecast periods, including Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, Q3 2028, and FY2027/FY2028 estimates, which tempers the upbeat revisions and highlights ongoing uncertainty. Article Source

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc operates a distinctive combination of country-themed restaurants and retail stores across the United States. Since its founding in 1969, the company has focused on providing a nostalgic dining experience reminiscent of Southern hospitality, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with an emphasis on traditional comfort foods.

The restaurant segment offers an extensive menu featuring signature items such as buttermilk pancakes, country ham, biscuits and gravy, meatloaf and pot roast.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store wasn't on the list.

While Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here