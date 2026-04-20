Sanmina (SANM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 25/26 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.42 per share and revenue of $3.3041 billion for the quarter. Sanmina has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 25/26 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, April 27, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sanmina to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sanmina Price Performance

SANM opened at $174.09 on Monday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $139.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.70. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $185.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sanmina news, CFO Jonathan P. Faust sold 10,075 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,604,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,871,206.80. The trade was a 10.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $519,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,479.45. The trade was a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,728. Insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. ANB Bank acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SANM shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sanmina from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SANM

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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