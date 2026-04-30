Sidoti Issues Negative Forecast for DTI Earnings

Drilling Tools International Corp. (NASDAQ:DTI - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Sidoti decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Drilling Tools International in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Sidoti analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Drilling Tools International's current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Drilling Tools International's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

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Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.02 million. Drilling Tools International had a positive return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

DTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Drilling Tools International in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Drilling Tools International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Drilling Tools International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Drilling Tools International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on Drilling Tools International

Drilling Tools International Price Performance

Shares of DTI opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.47. Drilling Tools International has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business's 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Drilling Tools International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Drilling Tools International by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Drilling Tools International in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Drilling Tools International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Drilling Tools International by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,439,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 552,046 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Drilling Tools International by 184.5% in the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 200,521 shares of the company's stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 130,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.79% of the company's stock.

Drilling Tools International Company Profile

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

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