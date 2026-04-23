Sidoti Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for FLXS

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Sidoti lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flexsteel Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Sidoti analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.94. The consensus estimate for Flexsteel Industries' current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Flexsteel Industries' Q4 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FLXS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flexsteel Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Flexsteel Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Flexsteel Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flexsteel Industries has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on FLXS

Flexsteel Industries Price Performance

FLXS opened at $49.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $265.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.52. Flexsteel Industries has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $59.95.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.32 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 6.79%.

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,800 shares of the company's stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $991,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $955,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Flexsteel Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Key Headlines Impacting Flexsteel Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Flexsteel Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised several forward estimates — Sidoti increased FY2026 (to $4.65), FY2027 (to $4.23) and FY2028 (to $4.72) EPS forecasts and lifted multiple quarterly targets, signalling a more bullish earnings outlook from this boutique shop. (No external link)

Sidoti raised several forward estimates — Sidoti increased FY2026 (to $4.65), FY2027 (to $4.23) and FY2028 (to $4.72) EPS forecasts and lifted multiple quarterly targets, signalling a more bullish earnings outlook from this boutique shop. (No external link) Positive Sentiment: Q3 EPS beat and strong cash flow — Flexsteel reported an EPS beat and generated robust free cash flow in Q3, which supports valuation and dividend coverage and helps explain positive investor reaction. See the Q3 highlights. Read More.

Q3 EPS beat and strong cash flow — Flexsteel reported an EPS beat and generated robust free cash flow in Q3, which supports valuation and dividend coverage and helps explain positive investor reaction. See the Q3 highlights. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcripts available for deeper read — Full transcripts from the Q3 call and analyst Q&A were published (useful for modeling but neutral until new guidance or specifics change). Read More. • Read More.

Earnings call/transcripts available for deeper read — Full transcripts from the Q3 call and analyst Q&A were published (useful for modeling but neutral until new guidance or specifics change). Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and weaker topline — Q3 revenue underperformed expectations (company commentary and analyst write-ups flagged the weakest organic top-line growth in several quarters), which raises concern about demand momentum. Read More.

Revenue miss and weaker topline — Q3 revenue underperformed expectations (company commentary and analyst write-ups flagged the weakest organic top-line growth in several quarters), which raises concern about demand momentum. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Guidance and margin risk from input costs — Management signaled Q4 sales roughly flat and warned that rising energy and foam costs could keep operating margins under pressure; analysts and investors will watch whether higher input costs erode the improved EPS trajectory. Read More.

Guidance and margin risk from input costs — Management signaled Q4 sales roughly flat and warned that rising energy and foam costs could keep operating margins under pressure; analysts and investors will watch whether higher input costs erode the improved EPS trajectory. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Minor near-term estimate cut — Sidoti trimmed Q1 2027 slightly (from $0.94 to $0.93), a small negative sign that some near-term quarters could be choppy even as full-year estimates rose. (No external link)

Minor near-term estimate cut — Sidoti trimmed Q1 2027 slightly (from $0.94 to $0.93), a small negative sign that some near-term quarters could be choppy even as full-year estimates rose. (No external link) Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction coverage — Commentary and short analyses (AAII, press pieces) discuss the stock’s intraday move and investor sentiment drivers. Read More.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc NASDAQ: FLXS is a U.S.-based furniture manufacturer specializing in the design, production, and marketing of residential upholstered furniture and wood casegoods. The company operates through two primary segments: Upholstery, which encompasses seating products such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, recliners, and sectionals; and Casegoods, which includes accent and occasional tables, cabinets, bookcases, and other wood-based furnishings. Flexsteel sells its products through a network of independent retailers, furniture stores, and distributors across North America.

Flexsteel's upholstery segment is distinguished by its patented Blue Steel Spring® technology, which offers enhanced longevity and comfort by replacing conventional webbing and springs with a welded steel seat suspension.

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