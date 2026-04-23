Free Trial
→ You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Sidoti Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for FLXS

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Flexsteel Industries logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sidoti raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $4.65 (from $3.94) and lifted FY2027 and FY2028 targets, signaling a more bullish earnings outlook for Flexsteel.
  • Flexsteel's Q3 EPS of $1.14 beat the $0.75 consensus and generated strong free cash flow, but revenue of $115.13 million missed expectations.
  • Management warned of roughly flat Q4 sales and higher energy/foam costs that could pressure margins; analyst ratings are mixed, and MarketBeat shows a consensus of Moderate Buy.
  • Five stocks we like better than Flexsteel Industries.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Sidoti lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flexsteel Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Sidoti analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.94. The consensus estimate for Flexsteel Industries' current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Flexsteel Industries' Q4 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FLXS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flexsteel Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Flexsteel Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Flexsteel Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flexsteel Industries has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FLXS

Flexsteel Industries Price Performance

FLXS opened at $49.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $265.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.52. Flexsteel Industries has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $59.95.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.32 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 6.79%.

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,800 shares of the company's stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $991,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $955,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Flexsteel Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Key Headlines Impacting Flexsteel Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Flexsteel Industries this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised several forward estimates — Sidoti increased FY2026 (to $4.65), FY2027 (to $4.23) and FY2028 (to $4.72) EPS forecasts and lifted multiple quarterly targets, signalling a more bullish earnings outlook from this boutique shop. (No external link)
  • Positive Sentiment: Q3 EPS beat and strong cash flow — Flexsteel reported an EPS beat and generated robust free cash flow in Q3, which supports valuation and dividend coverage and helps explain positive investor reaction. See the Q3 highlights. Read More.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcripts available for deeper read — Full transcripts from the Q3 call and analyst Q&A were published (useful for modeling but neutral until new guidance or specifics change). Read More.Read More.
  • Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and weaker topline — Q3 revenue underperformed expectations (company commentary and analyst write-ups flagged the weakest organic top-line growth in several quarters), which raises concern about demand momentum. Read More.
  • Negative Sentiment: Guidance and margin risk from input costs — Management signaled Q4 sales roughly flat and warned that rising energy and foam costs could keep operating margins under pressure; analysts and investors will watch whether higher input costs erode the improved EPS trajectory. Read More.
  • Negative Sentiment: Minor near-term estimate cut — Sidoti trimmed Q1 2027 slightly (from $0.94 to $0.93), a small negative sign that some near-term quarters could be choppy even as full-year estimates rose. (No external link)
  • Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction coverage — Commentary and short analyses (AAII, press pieces) discuss the stock’s intraday move and investor sentiment drivers. Read More.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc NASDAQ: FLXS is a U.S.-based furniture manufacturer specializing in the design, production, and marketing of residential upholstered furniture and wood casegoods. The company operates through two primary segments: Upholstery, which encompasses seating products such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, recliners, and sectionals; and Casegoods, which includes accent and occasional tables, cabinets, bookcases, and other wood-based furnishings. Flexsteel sells its products through a network of independent retailers, furniture stores, and distributors across North America.

Flexsteel's upholstery segment is distinguished by its patented Blue Steel Spring® technology, which offers enhanced longevity and comfort by replacing conventional webbing and springs with a welded steel seat suspension.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Flexsteel Industries Right Now?

Before you consider Flexsteel Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Flexsteel Industries wasn't on the list.

While Flexsteel Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines