Spotify Technology (SPOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.34 per share and revenue of $5.2017 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.14 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Spotify Technology to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.1%

SPOT stock opened at $536.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $555.97. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $405.00 and a 52 week high of $785.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Spotify Technology from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Arete Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $586.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $691.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Spotify Technology

Insider Transactions at Spotify Technology

In related news, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total transaction of $2,606,616.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,560,425.39. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.52, for a total transaction of $9,864,842.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,609 shares in the company, valued at $9,758,773.68. The trade was a 50.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company's stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 281 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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