Tanger (SKT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tanger (NYSE:SKT - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Tanger to post earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $142.5240 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Tanger Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $36.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company's 50-day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.08. Tanger has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Tanger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Tanger's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Tanger's payout ratio is 117.00%.

Institutional Trading of Tanger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Tanger during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKT. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Tanger in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tanger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Tanger in a research report on Monday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Tanger from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tanger from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKT

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc NYSE: SKT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of outlet shopping centers. The company's portfolio comprises more than 40 outlet properties anchored by leading fashion and lifestyle brands. Tanger's centers are designed to offer off-price retail experiences in open-air, community-oriented settings, providing value-focused shoppers with access to premium brands at reduced prices.

Founded in 1981 by Stanley K.

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