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Technology Stocks To Watch Now - April 18th

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
NVIDIA logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener names NVDA, SNDK, and MSFT as the Technology stocks to watch today based on the highest dollar trading volume over the last several days.
  • NVIDIA (NVDA) is highlighted for its GPUs and compute/networking solutions across gaming, data centers, vGPU/cloud, automotive platforms, and the Omniverse, giving it significant exposure to AI and graphics-driven demand.
  • SanDisk (SNDK) is noted for its flash storage products including SSDs and removable media, while Microsoft (MSFT) is emphasized for its software and cloud services portfolio—centered on Microsoft 365, Teams, and Copilot—driving recurring revenue and enterprise adoption.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of NVIDIA.

NVIDIA, Sandisk, and Microsoft are the three Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies that develop, manufacture, or provide products and services based on computing, communications, and information technologies—such as software, hardware, semiconductors, internet platforms, cloud services, and related industries. For investors, these stocks typically offer higher growth potential but also greater volatility, with performance driven by innovation cycles, competitive shifts, and regulatory developments, so investors often emphasize growth metrics and market share alongside traditional valuation measures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Sandisk (SNDK)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNDK

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NVIDIA Right Now?

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Ride The A.I. Megaboom Cover
7 Stocks to Ride The A.I. Megaboom


We are about to experience the greatest A.I. boom in stock market history...

Thanks to a pivotal economic catalyst, specific tech stocks will skyrocket just like they did during the "dot com" boom in the 1990s.

That’s why, we’ve hand-selected 7 tiny tech disruptor stocks positioned to surge.

  1. The first pick is a tiny under-the-radar A.I. stock that's trading for just $3.00. This company already has 98 registered patents for cutting-edge voice and sound recognition technology... And has lined up major partnerships with some of the biggest names in the auto, tech, and music industry... plus many more.
  2. The second pick presents an affordable avenue to bolster EVs and AI development…. Analysts are calling this stock a “buy” right now and predict a high price target of $19.20, substantially more than its current $6 trading price.
  3. Our final and favorite pick is generating a brand-new kind of AI. It's believed this tech will be bigger than the current well-known leader in this industry… Analysts predict this innovative tech is gearing up to create a tidal wave of new wealth, fueling a $15.7 TRILLION market boom.

Right now, we’re staring down the barrel of a true once-in-a-lifetime moment. As an investment opportunity, this kind of breakthrough doesn't come along every day.

And the window to get in on the ground-floor — maximizing profit potential from this expected market surge — is closing quickly...

Simply click the link below to get the names and tickers of the 7 small stocks with potential to make investors very, very happy.

Get This Free Report
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