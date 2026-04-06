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Telecom Stocks To Watch Now - April 6th

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
AT&T logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged five telecom stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: AT&T (T), Lightwave Logic (LWLG), Bel Fuse (BELFB), Dycom Industries (DY), and TELUS (TU).
  • These picks span services and equipment — AT&T and TELUS provide large‑scale wireless, wireline, broadband and IT services, Lightwave Logic focuses on photonic/electro‑optical materials, Bel Fuse makes power/protection/connectivity components, and Dycom supplies telecom infrastructure contracting.
  • Investors typically view telecoms as income‑oriented, capital‑intensive businesses with relatively stable cash flows but notable sensitivity to technological change, competitive pricing, and interest‑rate movements.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

AT&T, Lightwave Logic, Bel Fuse, Dycom Industries, and TELUS are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of companies that provide telecommunications services or related equipment and infrastructure—such as wireless carriers, internet service providers, fiber and satellite operators, and network-equipment manufacturers. For investors, they are often seen as income-oriented, capital‑intensive, and regulated businesses with relatively stable cash flows but sensitivity to technological change, competitive pricing, and interest rates. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

Lightwave Logic (LWLG)

Lightwave Logic, Inc. focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LWLG

Bel Fuse (BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BELFB

Dycom Industries (DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DY

TELUS (TU)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TU

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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