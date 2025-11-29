Free Trial
Top Apparel Stocks To Follow Now - November 29th

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Hanesbrands logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener names HBI (Hanesbrands), LULU (lululemon athletica) and TJX (TJX Companies) as the top apparel stocks to watch based on the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • Hanesbrands focuses on innerwear and activewear across global markets, lululemon is a premium athletic-apparel retailer, and TJX operates off-price retail chains (Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and International) selling apparel and home fashions.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Hanesbrands, lululemon athletica, and TJX Companies are the three Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is designing, manufacturing, marketing, or retailing clothing, footwear, and related accessories. Investors in apparel stocks monitor consumer trends, brand strength, seasonality, inventory and supply-chain risks, and margin sensitivity to raw-material and labor costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Hanesbrands (HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HBI

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

TJX Companies (TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX

