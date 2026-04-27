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Top Cannabis Stocks To Follow Now - April 27th

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Tilray Brands logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener identifies five cannabis stocks to watch: Tilray Brands (TLRY), Akanda (AKAN), Canopy Growth (CGC), Quantum Biopharma (QNTM), and Aurora Cannabis (ACB), which posted the highest recent dollar trading volume among cannabis equities.
  • Cannabis stocks provide exposure to the legal cannabis industry's potential growth across cultivation, processing, retail, pharmaceuticals, and ancillary services but carry elevated volatility and regulatory, banking, and market‑demand risks.
  • Notably, Tilray has a broad international footprint, while Quantum Biopharma focuses on biotech R&D with drug candidates such as FSD‑PEA, Lucid‑PSYCH, and Lucid‑MS.
  • Five stocks we like better than Tilray Brands.

Tilray Brands, Akanda, Canopy Growth, Quantum Biopharma, and Aurora Cannabis are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of companies with significant business activities tied to the cannabis plant — including cultivation, processing, retail, pharmaceutical development of cannabinoids, and ancillary suppliers (e.g., equipment, packaging, or technology). For investors, they offer exposure to the legal cannabis industry's potential growth but carry elevated volatility and regulatory, banking, and market-demand risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLRY

Akanda (AKAN)

Read Our Latest Research Report on AKAN

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGC

Quantum Biopharma (QNTM)

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company's three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QNTM

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACB

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tilray Brands Right Now?

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MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tilray Brands wasn't on the list.

While Tilray Brands currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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