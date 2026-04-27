Top Cannabis Stocks To Follow Now - April 27th

Tilray Brands, Akanda, Canopy Growth, Quantum Biopharma, and Aurora Cannabis are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of companies with significant business activities tied to the cannabis plant — including cultivation, processing, retail, pharmaceutical development of cannabinoids, and ancillary suppliers (e.g., equipment, packaging, or technology). For investors, they offer exposure to the legal cannabis industry's potential growth but carry elevated volatility and regulatory, banking, and market-demand risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

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Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLRY

Akanda (AKAN)

Read Our Latest Research Report on AKAN

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGC

Quantum Biopharma (QNTM)

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company's three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QNTM

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACB

Further Reading

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