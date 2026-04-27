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Top Hydrogen Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 27th

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
NuScale Power logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights five hydrogen-related stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: NuScale Power (SMR), Plug Power (PLUG), CF Industries (CF), FuelCell Energy (FCEL), and Lifezone Metals (LZM).
  • The companies span the hydrogen value chain—from NuScale's nuclear SMRs for process heat and hydrogen, CF's ammonia/hydrogen production, and Plug/FuelCell's electrolyzers and fuel cells to Lifezone's metals supply—providing diversified exposure to hydrogen infrastructure and technology.
  • Hydrogen stocks are viewed as clean-energy or industrial plays but can be volatile and speculative, with performance driven by technology progress, government policy, energy prices, and scaling costs.
  • Interested in NuScale Power? Here are five stocks we like better.

NuScale Power, Plug Power, CF Industries, FuelCell Energy, and Lifezone Metals are the five Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, produce, transport, store, or deploy hydrogen and related technologies—such as electrolyzers, fuel cells, pipelines, and industrial gas suppliers—or that use hydrogen as a core energy product. Investors view them as part of clean-energy or industrial portfolios, with value driven by technology progress, government policy, energy prices and scaling costs, making them potentially volatile and speculative as the hydrogen market matures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLUG

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCEL

Lifezone Metals (LZM)

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LZM

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NuScale Power Right Now?

Before you consider NuScale Power, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NuScale Power wasn't on the list.

While NuScale Power currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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