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Top Music Stocks To Follow Today - March 31st

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Tencent Music Entertainment Group logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tencent Music (TME), NetEase (NTES), Warner Music Group (WMG), Dolby Laboratories (DLB), Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE), Zeta Network Group (ZNB), and Algorhythm (RIME) were flagged by MarketBeat's screener as the seven music stocks to watch today, having the highest dollar trading volume among music stocks recently.
  • The group spans the full music ecosystem — streaming platforms and content (Tencent Music, NetEase), record labels and publishing (Warner Music), audio technology (Dolby), live-venue/promoters (MSGE), and consumer karaoke/hardware and education services (Algorhythm, Zeta).
  • Investors treat music stocks as a sector play driven by streaming/subscription growth, licensing and royalty income, touring/ticket sales, and sync deals, making performance sensitive to consumer spending, artist popularity, and regulatory or technological shifts.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group, NetEase, Warner Music Group, Dolby Laboratories, Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Zeta Network Group, and Algorhythm are the seven Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is in the music industry — including record labels, music publishers and catalog-acquirers, streaming platforms, concert promoters and venues, audio-equipment makers, and tech firms that distribute or monetize recorded music. Investors view them as a sector play driven by streaming and subscription growth, licensing and royalty income, touring and ticket sales, and sync deals, which makes their performance sensitive to consumer spending, artist popularity, and regulatory or technological changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TME

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTES

Warner Music Group (WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMG

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLB

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGE

Zeta Network Group (ZNB)

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZNB

Algorhythm (RIME)

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; connected vehicle karaoke devices; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIME

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Right Now?

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