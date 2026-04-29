Top Telecom Stocks To Watch Today - April 29th

AT&T, Dycom Industries, and Lightwave Logic are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of companies that build, operate, or supply telecommunications networks and services—including wireless and wired carriers, internet service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and tower infrastructure firms. Investors view them as relatively stable, often dividend-paying equities driven by data demand and regulated markets, but they can be capital‑intensive and sensitive to interest rates, regulation, and technological shifts (e.g., 5G). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

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AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

Dycom Industries (DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DY

Lightwave Logic (LWLG)

Lightwave Logic, Inc. focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LWLG

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