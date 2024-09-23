Centamin (TSE:CEE) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.83

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.83 and last traded at C$2.83, with a volume of 19117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.78.

Centamin Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of C$3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.14.

Centamin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This is a boost from Centamin's previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Centamin's payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

