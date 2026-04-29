Twin Disc (TWIN) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Twin Disc to post earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.17). Twin Disc had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $90.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.80 million.

Twin Disc Price Performance

TWIN opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $19.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $247.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Twin Disc Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. Twin Disc's dividend payout ratio is 10.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TWIN. Weiss Ratings raised Twin Disc from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Twin Disc from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on TWIN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Disc

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,542 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company's stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc NASDAQ: TWIN is a global designer and manufacturer of power transmission equipment for marine and industrial applications. Headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin, the company develops a range of mechanical and digital solutions that control power delivery in demanding environments. Its portfolio includes marine gears, power take-offs, clutches, brakes, transmissions and controllable pitch propeller systems engineered to withstand heavy loads and corrosive conditions.

In addition to original equipment manufacturing, Twin Disc offers aftermarket parts and services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul support through a network of service centers worldwide.

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