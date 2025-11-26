Unity Software (NYSE:U) CAO Sells $1,225,694.59 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U - Get Free Report) CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 29,599 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,225,694.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 422,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,498,623.70. This represents a 6.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Barrysmith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Mark Barrysmith sold 13,684 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $566,243.92.

On Monday, November 17th, Mark Barrysmith sold 817 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $29,902.20.

On Thursday, October 16th, Mark Barrysmith sold 802 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $29,048.44.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Mark Barrysmith sold 645 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $30,005.40.

U stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.53. 5,579,742 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,880,114. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.82. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $46.94. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 2.37.

Unity Software (NYSE:U - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $470.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $452.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Unity Software has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Unity Software by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,865 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on U. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Unity Software from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a "hold" rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Unity Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.52.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

