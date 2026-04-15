What is Sidoti's Forecast for APOG FY2026 Earnings?

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Sidoti issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report released on Monday, April 13th. Sidoti analyst J. Romero forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Apogee Enterprises' current full-year earnings is $4.97 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on APOG. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens began coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson set a $46.00 price target on Apogee Enterprises in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $777.37 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.12. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 477.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 45.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,174 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 25.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Apogee Enterprises

Here are the key news stories impacting Apogee Enterprises this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Yahoo Finance ran a primer asking whether now is an opportunity to examine APOG — the piece frames the name as worth a look for investors assessing valuation/turnaround potential. Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Apogee Enterprises, Inc. NASDAQ: APOG ?

Yahoo Finance ran a primer asking whether now is an opportunity to examine APOG — the piece frames the name as worth a look for investors assessing valuation/turnaround potential. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti published detailed multi-year, quarter-by-quarter EPS forecasts for APOG that imply materially lower earnings in FY2027–FY2028 than current consensus. Sidoti’s forecasts include FY2026 EPS $3.43, FY2027 EPS $2.60 and FY2028 EPS $3.57 (consensus listed at $4.97 for the current full year), which could pressure the stock if investors view these as a downgrade to the outlook or a signal of slower near‑term recovery. MarketBeat: Sidoti Estimates for APOG

Sidoti published detailed multi-year, quarter-by-quarter EPS forecasts for APOG that imply materially lower earnings in FY2027–FY2028 than current consensus. Sidoti’s forecasts include FY2026 EPS $3.43, FY2027 EPS $2.60 and FY2028 EPS $3.57 (consensus listed at $4.97 for the current full year), which could pressure the stock if investors view these as a downgrade to the outlook or a signal of slower near‑term recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Sidoti’s note provides quarter-level cadence (Q1–Q4 estimates for 2026–2028) that increases visibility into expected seasonality and recovery timing; investors tracking upcoming quarterly results can use these as a benchmark to measure actual results versus expectations. MarketBeat: Sidoti Estimates for APOG

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of value-added architectural products and services. The company specializes in the design, fabrication and installation of high-performance glass, framing systems, curtain walls, skylights and other building envelope solutions. Its operations span three primary platforms—Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass and Architectural Services—enabling Apogee to deliver complete, integrated façade systems for new construction, renovation and retrofit projects.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Apogee traces its roots to the mid-20th century and today serves commercial, institutional and residential markets across North America and Europe.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apogee Enterprises, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apogee Enterprises wasn't on the list.

While Apogee Enterprises currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here