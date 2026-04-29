What is Sidoti's Forecast for DTI Q1 Earnings?

Drilling Tools International Corp. (NASDAQ:DTI - Free Report) - Sidoti issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Drilling Tools International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Sidoti analyst S. Ferazani expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Drilling Tools International's current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Drilling Tools International's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Drilling Tools International had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.02 million.

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A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Drilling Tools International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Drilling Tools International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Drilling Tools International in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Drilling Tools International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on DTI

Drilling Tools International Stock Performance

NASDAQ DTI opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.47. Drilling Tools International has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The company's fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of Drilling Tools International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Drilling Tools International by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,026 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Drilling Tools International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Drilling Tools International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Veradace Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Drilling Tools International during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Drilling Tools International during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.79% of the company's stock.

About Drilling Tools International

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

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