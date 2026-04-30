WW International (WW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WW International (NASDAQ:WW - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.94) per share and revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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WW International (NASDAQ:WW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $161.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $149.80 million. On average, analysts expect WW International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WW International Price Performance

WW opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14. WW International has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $46.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of WW International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in WW International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WW International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WW shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of WW International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WW International presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WW

About WW International

WW International, Inc NASDAQ: WW is a global wellness and weight management company that provides a range of subscription-based programs, digital tools and personalized coaching services. Originally founded in 1963 by Jean Nidetch as a small support group in New York City, the company grew into the well-known Weight Watchers brand before rebranding as WW in 2018 to reflect an expanded focus on overall health, fitness and nutrition. Over the years, WW has introduced innovations such as the SmartPoints® system, which assigns values to foods based on their nutritional composition, and the MyWW® personalized wellness plan, which tailors recommendations to individual lifestyles and goals.

WW's offerings span digital and in-person channels.

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