Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CBRL

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's FY2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CBRL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Argus raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $42.14.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $71.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $797.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.69 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,690 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,138 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company's stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's payout ratio is presently 86.21%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc operates a distinctive combination of country-themed restaurants and retail stores across the United States. Since its founding in 1969, the company has focused on providing a nostalgic dining experience reminiscent of Southern hospitality, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with an emphasis on traditional comfort foods.

The restaurant segment offers an extensive menu featuring signature items such as buttermilk pancakes, country ham, biscuits and gravy, meatloaf and pot roast.

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