Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2027 earnings per share estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma's current full-year earnings is $9.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma's Q4 2027 earnings at $3.26 EPS and Q4 2028 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Argus set a $230.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $209.06.

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Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE WSM opened at $205.03 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $152.20 and a twelve month high of $222.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.51. The stock's 50 day moving average is $188.39 and its 200 day moving average is $192.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 13.81%.The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma's previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Williams-Sonoma's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 2,267 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $436,374.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,833.99. This trade represents a 8.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $3,660,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 786,537 shares of the company's stock, valued at $143,967,732.48. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 106,370 shares of company stock worth $19,720,823 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,438 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams‑Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi‑brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher‑end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

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