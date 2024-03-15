Adobe Stock Reaches Turning Point as Market Outlook is Reset

S&P 500   5,150.48
DOW   38,905.66
QQQ   439.14
Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
Next President (Not Trump. Not Biden.) (Ad)
Unlock the Secrets: Navigate the Crypto vs. Stocks Investing Maze
Mastering Stocks in the Dow: Insights into the DJIA
SHOCKING Crypto Leak… (Ad)
Stock market today: Wall Street inches higher early as markets try to close out another winning week
Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Why Wall Street is SELLING Nvidia (Ad)
5 Mid-Caps to Buy Before the Next Broad Market Sell-Off
Southwest Stock Signals the Mother of all Entry Opportunities
S&P 500   5,150.48
DOW   38,905.66
QQQ   439.14
Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
Next President (Not Trump. Not Biden.) (Ad)
Unlock the Secrets: Navigate the Crypto vs. Stocks Investing Maze
Mastering Stocks in the Dow: Insights into the DJIA
SHOCKING Crypto Leak… (Ad)
Stock market today: Wall Street inches higher early as markets try to close out another winning week
Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Why Wall Street is SELLING Nvidia (Ad)
5 Mid-Caps to Buy Before the Next Broad Market Sell-Off
Southwest Stock Signals the Mother of all Entry Opportunities
S&P 500   5,150.48
DOW   38,905.66
QQQ   439.14
Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
Next President (Not Trump. Not Biden.) (Ad)
Unlock the Secrets: Navigate the Crypto vs. Stocks Investing Maze
Mastering Stocks in the Dow: Insights into the DJIA
SHOCKING Crypto Leak… (Ad)
Stock market today: Wall Street inches higher early as markets try to close out another winning week
Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Why Wall Street is SELLING Nvidia (Ad)
5 Mid-Caps to Buy Before the Next Broad Market Sell-Off
Southwest Stock Signals the Mother of all Entry Opportunities
S&P 500   5,150.48
DOW   38,905.66
QQQ   439.14
Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
Next President (Not Trump. Not Biden.) (Ad)
Unlock the Secrets: Navigate the Crypto vs. Stocks Investing Maze
Mastering Stocks in the Dow: Insights into the DJIA
SHOCKING Crypto Leak… (Ad)
Stock market today: Wall Street inches higher early as markets try to close out another winning week
Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Why Wall Street is SELLING Nvidia (Ad)
5 Mid-Caps to Buy Before the Next Broad Market Sell-Off
Southwest Stock Signals the Mother of all Entry Opportunities
Free Trial

Adobe Stock Reaches Turning Point as Market Outlook is Reset

Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Don Miller
March 15, 2024
→ SHOCKING Crypto Leak… (From Crypto 101 Media) (Ad)

Adobe stock price

Key Points

  • Adobe had a solid quarter and outperformed on the top and bottom lines, but guidance was weak. 
  • Weak guidance means growth near 10% and broader margins in Q2. An acceleration is expected in the back half. 
  • Analysts are overwhelmingly bullish on this stock but are trimming their price targets, lowering the range's top end. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Adobe

Adobe’s NASDAQ: ADBE solid performance and outlook for growth will continue to support the price action over time, suggesting a buying opportunity with the post-release dip. The market is down more than 10% in pre-market action, not on signs of weakening but because guidance aligns with the market’s expectations. That led analysts to trim targets for the stock and add downward pressure to the action.

As-expected guidance suggests momentum in AI is waning, which is far from the truth. While economic conditions impact business spending, AI's outlook remains robust. The AI market is projected to grow at a 15% CAGR for the foreseeable future, with cash flow centered on the largest operators able to handle enterprise-level business. Because the FOMC is expected to cut rates later this year and reinvigorate the economy, investors should expect Adobe’s performance to gain momentum in the back half and outperform the cautious guidance. 

Did Adobe Miss Projections for Q1 Results? 

Adobe Q1 results outperformed on the top and bottom lines; it did not miss projections. The company produced a record $5.18 billion in net revenue for a gain of 11.2% that outpaced the consensus by $0.030 billion. The strength was driven by a 12% gain in Digital Media and a 10% increase in Digital Experience. Digital Media results included record net new Document ARR, while DIgital Experience experienced a 12% increase in subscriptions. RPO, a leading indicator of business, is up 16% and setting a record. 

The margin news is good. The company widened the gross margin and adjusted operating margin and expects margin strength to persist. The GAAP results are impacted by a one-time charge related to the Figma-deal exit, but adjusted results are promising. The adjusted $4.48 is up 17.9% YOY and outpaced the Marketbeat consensus by a dime. 

Exiting the Figma deal is noteworthy for several reasons, including market skepticism and financial health. The company was prepped for the closing and is now in excellent financial shape, able to sustain and increase the share repurchase program while maintaining a fortress balance sheet. Repurchases in Q1 amounted to 3.1 million shares, bringing the quarter-end comparison down by 1.3%. The new authorization is worth $25 billion or more than 10% of the newly lowered market cap. 


Guidance is good but not enough to catalyze bullish behavior. The company forecast revenue of $5.25 to $5.30 for sequential growth and a YOY gain of 9%. The bad news is that analysts forecasted slightly more on the top line, and YOY gains are decreasing. The good news is that margins are expected to widen, producing EPS that aligns with the consensus. Adobe has a history of outperformance, beating estimates on the top and bottom line 100% of the time on a TTM basis. 

What do Analysts Say About Adobe’s Guidance? 

The analysts' response is tepid, with most lowering their price targets following the release. However, sentiment remains firmly bullish, with the stock pegged at Moderate Buy and 20% upside at the consensus figure. The analysts are trimming their targets and lowering the range’s high end, but most new revisions are above consensus and continue to lead the market. Takeaways from the analyst chatter are that price increases will aid 2nd half results, the company is growing its user base and building leverage for future sales, and the repurchases are a sign of financial strength. 

Adobe’s shares fell more than 10% to trade near a critical support target. This target aligns with recent lows and a trading range in place since last year. Technical speaking, the market is at a crucial inflection point that could result in a rebound or a much deeper decline. A more profound decline could take the market to $400 or lower, which is unexpected. Assuming the market confirms support at or near the current levels, price action would be consistent with a Head & Shoulders Pattern. In this scenario, the market would confirm support at the mid-point of a larger trading range, bringing targets near $680 and the range top into play. 

Adobe stock chart price outlook

→ Next President (Not Trump. Not Biden.) (From The Freeport Society) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in Adobe right now?

Before you consider Adobe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adobe wasn't on the list.

While Adobe currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income Cover
Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income

Need to stretch out your 401K or Roth IRA plan? Use these time-tested investing strategies to grow the monthly retirement income that your stock portfolio generates.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Adobe (ADBE)
3.9034 of 5 stars		$570.45-0.5%N/A48.30Moderate Buy$617.55
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

  • tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Experience

Thomas Hughes has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2019.

Areas of Expertise

Technical analysis, the S&P 500; retail, consumer, consumer staples, dividends, high-yield, small caps, technology, economic data, oil, cryptocurrencies

Education

Associate of Arts in Culinary Technology

Past Experience

Market watcher, trader and investor for numerous websites. Founded Passive Market Intelligence LLC to provide market research insights. 

More From MarketBeat
SHOCKING Crypto Leak…
from Crypto 101 Media
10 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today
from MarketBeat
Major Elon Musk Crypto Leak Revealed
from Crypto 101 Media
7 Trending WallStreetBets Stocks to Watch Before the Reddit IPO
from MarketBeat
Like Tiny Crypto Retirement Funds
from Crypto 101 Media
15 REITs That Wall Street Analysts Love in Today's Market
from MarketBeat
Altcoin FRENZY Alert…
from Crypto 101 Media
13 Stocks With Strong Institutional Buying
from MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Beyond Nvidia: Hidden AI Picks with Marc Chaikin

Beyond Nvidia: Hidden AI Picks with Marc Chaikin

Marc Chaikin shares insights on AI investing: uncovering picks outside of Nvidia, avoiding pitfalls, and how to make strategic moves.

Recent Videos

Reddit IPO: Game-Changer or Meme Stock in the Making?
Reddit IPO: Game-Changer or Meme Stock in the Making?
Oracle Stock Skyrockets by 15%
Oracle Stock Skyrockets by 15%
Crypto’s Next Bull Run: Expert Insights with Robert Ross
Crypto's Next Bull Run: Expert Insights with Robert Ross
3 Stocks That Members of Congress Can’t Stop Buying
3 Stocks That Members of Congress Can't Stop Buying
Search Headlines: