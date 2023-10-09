Healthcare Giant Outperforms: A Healthy Dose of Market Resilience

S&P 500   4,335.78 (+0.63%)
DOW   33,598.64 (+0.57%)
QQQ   366.69 (+0.55%)
AAPL   178.88 (+0.78%)
MSFT   330.08 (+0.86%)
META   319.54 (+1.30%)
GOOGL   138.77 (+0.86%)
AMZN   128.25 (+0.23%)
TSLA   258.72 (-0.69%)
NVDA   454.85 (-0.61%)
NIO   8.29 (-4.93%)
BABA   85.13 (-1.08%)
AMD   107.09 (-0.14%)
T   14.72 (+1.87%)
F   12.11 (+0.92%)
MU   69.44 (-0.74%)
CGC   0.69 (-2.47%)
GE   110.30 (-1.05%)
DIS   84.71 (+2.13%)
AMC   9.44 (+1.94%)
PFE   33.45 (+0.97%)
PYPL   57.84 (+0.12%)
NFLX   385.63 (+1.08%)
S&P 500   4,335.78 (+0.63%)
DOW   33,598.64 (+0.57%)
QQQ   366.69 (+0.55%)
AAPL   178.88 (+0.78%)
MSFT   330.08 (+0.86%)
META   319.54 (+1.30%)
GOOGL   138.77 (+0.86%)
AMZN   128.25 (+0.23%)
TSLA   258.72 (-0.69%)
NVDA   454.85 (-0.61%)
NIO   8.29 (-4.93%)
BABA   85.13 (-1.08%)
AMD   107.09 (-0.14%)
T   14.72 (+1.87%)
F   12.11 (+0.92%)
MU   69.44 (-0.74%)
CGC   0.69 (-2.47%)
GE   110.30 (-1.05%)
DIS   84.71 (+2.13%)
AMC   9.44 (+1.94%)
PFE   33.45 (+0.97%)
PYPL   57.84 (+0.12%)
NFLX   385.63 (+1.08%)
S&P 500   4,335.78 (+0.63%)
DOW   33,598.64 (+0.57%)
QQQ   366.69 (+0.55%)
AAPL   178.88 (+0.78%)
MSFT   330.08 (+0.86%)
META   319.54 (+1.30%)
GOOGL   138.77 (+0.86%)
AMZN   128.25 (+0.23%)
TSLA   258.72 (-0.69%)
NVDA   454.85 (-0.61%)
NIO   8.29 (-4.93%)
BABA   85.13 (-1.08%)
AMD   107.09 (-0.14%)
T   14.72 (+1.87%)
F   12.11 (+0.92%)
MU   69.44 (-0.74%)
CGC   0.69 (-2.47%)
GE   110.30 (-1.05%)
DIS   84.71 (+2.13%)
AMC   9.44 (+1.94%)
PFE   33.45 (+0.97%)
PYPL   57.84 (+0.12%)
NFLX   385.63 (+1.08%)
S&P 500   4,335.78 (+0.63%)
DOW   33,598.64 (+0.57%)
QQQ   366.69 (+0.55%)
AAPL   178.88 (+0.78%)
MSFT   330.08 (+0.86%)
META   319.54 (+1.30%)
GOOGL   138.77 (+0.86%)
AMZN   128.25 (+0.23%)
TSLA   258.72 (-0.69%)
NVDA   454.85 (-0.61%)
NIO   8.29 (-4.93%)
BABA   85.13 (-1.08%)
AMD   107.09 (-0.14%)
T   14.72 (+1.87%)
F   12.11 (+0.92%)
MU   69.44 (-0.74%)
CGC   0.69 (-2.47%)
GE   110.30 (-1.05%)
DIS   84.71 (+2.13%)
AMC   9.44 (+1.94%)
PFE   33.45 (+0.97%)
PYPL   57.84 (+0.12%)
NFLX   385.63 (+1.08%)

Healthcare Giant Outperforms: A Healthy Dose of Market Resilience

Mon., October 9, 2023 | Ryan Hasson

Unitedhealthcare stock Forecast

Key Points

  • UNH has outperformed the overall market, with shares up nearly 10% in the last month.
  • The stock recently broke through critical resistance and now finds support at $513, possibly aiming for $540.
  • The company is reporting earnings on October 13, 2023.
  • 5 stocks we like better than UnitedHealth Group

Over the last month, the overall market has experienced significant selling amid increased uncertainty. The S&P 500 ETF Trust NYSE: SPY has traded almost 5.5% lower in that period, and wherever you look, it might seem that nothing has managed to buck the trend. 

However, that’s not the case. The healthcare giant UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH has been a standout performer, especially in terms of relative strength, over the last month. Over the previous month, shares of UNH have surged almost 10% higher despite the overall selling seen in the market. 

Why does this matter? Well, stocks with relative strength to the overall market are likely to continue higher even after the market reverses. So, taking a closer look at UNH is worthwhile as the recent price action points to continued momentum. 

UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH

UnitedHealthcare MarketRank Forecast

UnitedHealth Group is a prominent healthcare company in the United States, operating globally in four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. It ranks as the 7th largest company globally by revenue and is the largest insurer based on annual premiums. It holds the 11th position on the Forbes Fortune 500 list and boasts a market capitalization of about $484 billion. In 2022, its total revenue exceeded $320 billion.

UNH currently has a P/E ratio of 23.38 and trades near the high end of its 52-week range of $445.68 - $558.10. The company pays a meaningful dividend of 1.44%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. UNH has steadily increased its dividends over the previous 14 years and has a dividend payout ratio of 33.65%.


UNH Recent Performance

Shares of UNH have significantly outperformed the market in recent weeks and now find itself up over 8% already in October. Notably, the stock recently broke above a critical resistance level, around $513. Previously, this level had been tested multiple times in July, and on the many occasions that the stock traded into it, it failed to hold above. 

However, that all changed last week, and the stock has now firmly turned that area of resistance into newfound support. If the stock can continue to base above the previous resistance, a move toward April’s high might be achieved as early as next week. Afterward, $540 becomes a reasonable target.

Whether the stock can continue outperforming the market will largely depend on its earnings, which will be released on Friday. 

UNH is a Top Rated Stock

UNH is on the Top-Rated Stocks list, a list of the 100 companies that have received the highest average rating among analysts in the last twelve months. 

The company currently has a consensus analyst rating of Moderate Buy based on sixteen ratings. Of the sixteen, one is a Strong Buy, thirteen have UNH as a Buy and two at Hold. Notably, the consensus price target for UNH predicts over 10% upside. 

UNH Set to Report Earnings on Friday

UNH earnings report date

UNH shared its latest earnings on July 14, 2023. They reported earnings of $6.14 per share for the quarter, surpassing expectations by $0.22. The company's quarterly revenue was $92.90 billion, higher than the expected $90.97 billion, marking a 15.6% increase compared to the same period last year.

The next quarterly earnings report from UnitedHealth Group is scheduled for October 13, 2023, with an earnings conference call at 8:45 AM Eastern on the same day. They anticipate a 12.28% growth in earnings for the coming year, from $24.83 to $27.88 per share.

Should you invest $1,000 in UnitedHealth Group right now?

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginners Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginners Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
UnitedHealth Group (UNH)
2.9469 of 5 stars		$524.730.0%1.43%23.48Moderate Buy$575.65
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Ryan Hasson

About Ryan Hasson

Contributing Author: Technical Analysis, Momentum Trading, Risk Management

Ryan is a former senior trader at a top proprietary trading firm in New York. He first began his trading journey in 2016 after landing a job as a junior equity trader at SMB Capital.

Ryan is best described as an intraday trader, however he'll also swing trade when there's a larger story/catalyst at play. He specializes in price action, momentum trading, with a key emphasis on risk management and technical analysis.

Ryan currently resides in Miami and trades for himself full-time. When he's not trading or writing, Ryan can be found traveling and exploring new places with his wife.
Contact Ryan Hasson via email at Ry.has7@gmail.com.

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Stock Market Update 10/9/23 | Higher Interest Rates for a Longer Time
Stock Market Update 10/9/23 | Higher Interest Rates for a Longer Time
Top 5 Sectors Now and into 2024
Top 5 Sectors Now and into 2024
Warren Buffett Stocks Moving into the Buy Zone
Warren Buffett Stocks Moving into the Buy Zone
Top 5 Pharmaceutical Stocks for Your Watchlist
Top 5 Pharmaceutical Stocks for Your Watchlist
Search Headlines:

My Account -