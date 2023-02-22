How to Trade Penny Stocks: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you are looking for a guide on how to trade penny stocks, then keep reading. We've assembled a guide on trading penny stocks using a proven investment and risk management strategy to maximize your chances of success in the markets.

We'll also cover the downside risks of penny stocks, where to find them and how to conduct a thorough analysis of each company. Arm yourself with the best tips and information for making the most of penny stocks in your portfolio.

What Are Penny Stocks?

First, let's answer the question, what is a penny stock? Penny stocks are a type of stock trading for a price of less than $1 per share or less than $5 per share, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Small companies typically issue them with limited operating histories. They are also known as micro-cap stocks and are considered precarious investments.

Penny stocks often trade on the over-the-counter (OTC) market, an informal network of brokers and dealers that facilitates trading stocks not listed on any major exchanges. Unlike stocks listed on larger exchanges, penny stocks are not subject to the same regulatory scrutiny and do not have to meet the exact listing requirements. They are attractive if you're willing to take on more risk in exchange for the potential for higher returns.

One advantage of trading penny stocks is that they can be highly volatile, which you may need to create entry and exit opportunities. Volatility measures how much a stock's price changes over time. With penny stocks, volatility can be particularly high because the stock prices are so low. The price of a stock can fluctuate a lot in a short period, allowing you to capitalize on rapid price changes.

How to Trade Penny Stocks

Learning how to trade penny stocks and how to day trade penny stocks can be a great way to make money, but it can also be risky if you don't know what you're doing. Following the trend is one strategy that can help you increase your chances of success. This strategy involves buying penny stocks trending up and selling them when they start to decline.

Here's how to start investing in penny stocks using a trend-following strategy.

Step 1: Use a stock screener.

With a stock screener, you can filter through the countless penny stocks listed on OTC markets and hone in on the ones trending firmly upward. Trend traders focus on lagging indicators to smooth out the variance in penny stock prices. This strategy is easier to use than momentum traders and is more suitable for beginners. It's a vital ingredient for how to invest in penny stocks for a profit.

Step 2: Select trading indicators.

The two indicators that will help you find penny stocks trending upward are moving averages and a separate momentum indicator.

For moving averages, you can focus on the medium-term 50-day simple moving average (SMA) and the long-term 200-day SMA. When the 50-day SMA crosses over the 200 SMA, this is considered a golden cross and is a strong buy signal.

For momentum, you can use the relative strength indicator (RSI) or the moving average convergence-divergence (MACD), although the RSI might be easier to start.

Step 3: Apply indicator settings.

To find penny stocks to trade, ensure that the 50-day SMA trades above the 200-day SMA. Also, set the RSI above 60 or the MACD signal line above 0. Applying these indicator settings will give you a list of penny stocks in an upward trend.

You can overlay more advanced screening options on the above settings, which may help more experienced traders. For instance, you can ensure that the stock price is below the upper Bollinger Band to screen for stocks that aren't making a pullback toward the mean price. You can also screen for stocks below the overbought region of 80 on the stochastics, which further protect your trade in the short term from a pullback.

Step 4: Determine risk tolerance.

Next, ask yourself how much of your account you are willing to risk per trade and whether or not you are comfortable using leverage, otherwise known as margin trading.

As a rule of thumb, new and intermediate traders should only risk up to 1% of their total account capital on a single trade. Leverage can significantly increase your losses in cases where the trade moves against you. It's possible to lose more than your initial investment when using borrowed funds with margin, so newer traders should only use it once they are more experienced.

Step 5: Understand risk and reward.

To make money in the market trading penny stocks, winning more than you lose is vital. You can accomplish this in two ways: by having more of your trades closing at a profit than at a loss and by winning more on your successful trades than you lose on your unsuccessful trades.

Understanding risk and reward is the first step to implementing this strategy. Your entry price minus your stop-loss price is the amount of risk you assume per trade. At the same time, your profit target minus the entry price is your potential reward or upside.

One requirement of having a successful trading system is to ensure your profit zones are set higher than your stop losses to ensure your wins on successful trades are greater than your losses on unsuccessful trades, which skews your risk-to-reward ratio to upside profitability. Experts often recommend a risk-to-reward ratio of 3:1 as a rule of thumb. In other words, you can make three times more than you risk per trade — you risk $1 to win $3.

Step 6: Enter trades and set profit and stop-loss zones.

After making your entries, you can use multiples of the average true range (ATR) indicator for your stop-loss and profit zones. Traders favor the ATR since it's a dynamic measurement of the stock's volatility as a lagging indicator. It specifically measures how much an asset's price moves in a given timeframe. A higher ATR reading means the stock is more volatile than usual, while a lower ATR means less volatility than usual.

You can find a stock's ATR on most brokerage and trading platforms for periods such as the recommended 14 days. Consider multiplying the ATR by two to set your stop-loss. You can set your profit zone higher than your stop-loss zone to ensure you hit a profitable risk-to-reward ratio.

For example, if you buy $20 worth of a penny stock and the ATR is 20 cents, you would place a stop-loss at $19.60 (two times 20 cents below $20). You'd then set a profit target of $20.60 or higher, depending on your risk tolerance.

Penny Stock Market Analysis

To conduct a successful market analysis of penny stocks, understand the company's and industry's fundamentals. Look at a company's financials, such as revenue, earnings and cash flow. Analyze the competitive landscape and the macroeconomic environment in which the company operates. Additionally, consider the company's management team and the stock's performance over time.

Finally, investors should be aware of the risks associated with penny stocks:

Low liquidity: Penny stocks are often highly illiquid, meaning there are few buyers and sellers — it can be challenging to trade. Low liquidity can cause the stock price to swing widely and make it difficult to exit a position if it falls.

Lack of information: Penny stocks are often small companies not required to file with the SEC or provide the same level of financial disclosure as larger companies. This lack of information can make it difficult to evaluate the stock and make informed investment decisions.

High volatility: Penny stocks can be extremely volatile, meaning their prices can move rapidly and unpredictably. This volatility can lead to significant losses if the stock decreases in price.

Potential for fraud: The lack of regulation and public disclosure can open the door for fraudulent activity. Pump-and-dump schemes commonly occur with penny stocks, where promoters artificially inflate the price of a stock only to dump it when the price goes up.

Poor performers: Many penny stocks are poor investments, as the companies that issue them are often unprofitable or in financial trouble. Do your due diligence to ensure the company is healthy before investing in its stock.

Penny Stock Trading Example

Take a look at a real-life example of a penny stock trade. Let's say an investor purchases a penny stock for 10 cents per share. The investor then sells the shares for 20 cents per share. In this case, the investor made a 100% return on his investment.

Where to Trade Penny Stocks

This list of platforms may help you learn how to find penny stocks:

Online trading platforms: The most common way to trade penny stocks is through an online platform. Most online brokers, like TD Ameritrade, Robinhood and Interactive Brokers, can trade penny stocks.

OTC Markets: OTC Markets is a great place to find penny stocks and is often the only place to buy shares of specific companies.

Pink Sheets: The Pink Sheets is another online marketplace for stocks, and it's well-known for its penny stock listings. Pink Sheets stocks are often less liquid and more volatile than stocks listed on exchanges like the NYSE or Nasdaq, so it's essential to do your research before investing.

Tips for Trading Penny Stocks

In addition to the tips below, learn how to make money with penny stocks.

One major consideration to think about when trading penny stocks is choosing a reliable broker or stockbroking platform. Many platforms are available, so it's important to do your research before diving in and opening an account.

When opening a brokerage account, things to look out for include fees, markets and investment instruments supported, and order types available. As a rule of thumb, less sophisticated brokerage platforms have fewer fees than those that offer more premium features, such as the ability to trade options and other derivatives.

Consider reading through comparison sites that provide a detailed breakdown of each platform's fees and supported features. Also, look out for brokers requiring a minimum deposit if you start small, as this can quickly run into thousands of dollars.

The second tip is to appreciate the emotional and psychological factors of penny stock trading. Two main drivers of price action are greed and fear. Thus, when a penny stock is being sold-off dramatically, the stock is expected to continue to fall lower courtesy of fearful traders selling their positions until it reaches the bottom. Once reaching the bottom, it then retraces some of its losses in the form of an oversold bounce to the upside. The same applies to a stock undergoing a solid rally to its peak price before becoming overbought and coming back down to earth again. Traders who spot these exhaustion moves and predict suitable retracement levels can profit handsomely from trading penny stocks.

Psychology in the financial markets also comes into play when examining the strength of key support and resistance zones. Some powerful support and resistance zones provided by psychology include round and whole numbers, highs, and lows. For example, a penny stock breaking above its resistance level of $5 is considered more significant than a stock breaking above its $4.90 resistance level, despite only a ten-cent difference in the stock's share price. Likewise, a stock making an all-time low — even if only by a few cents — may cause traders to become fearful and sell their positions in expectation of further losses.

History also matters regarding the interplay between psychology and support and resistance levels. If a penny stock's price has bounced off its $3 support level six times in the past two months, you can expect it to do so in the future. If the $3 support level was bounced off twelve times in two months, you could double down on that assumption. The more the stock price reacts to these vital psychological numbers, the more strength they demonstrate. Options are often written around these levels and serve as potential stop-loss and profit targets.

Trading Penny Stocks Can Lead to Large Gains and Losses

Like other risky investments such as cryptocurrencies, penny stocks are very volatile and can lead to large swings in your profit and loss per trade. Having a consistent trading and risk management strategy can help you maximize your chances of success.

FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions and answers about trading penny stocks.

Can you make money trading penny stocks?

Yes, it is possible to make money trading penny stocks, but it requires significant research and knowledge of the stock market. Penny stocks can be highly volatile, so understand the risks associated with investing in them. If you have the right strategy, you can use penny stocks to generate healthy returns.

Are penny stocks hard to trade?

Penny stocks are generally considered riskier than other stocks because of their higher volatility and lower liquidity. Although penny stocks may be more difficult to trade, they can also offer the potential for significant profits if you identify the right opportunity.

How much money do you need to start trading penny stocks?

To start trading penny stocks, you will need enough money to buy at least one share of stock and to cover any trading fees associated with buying or selling the stock. Most penny stocks have relatively low share prices, so you can begin trading with only a few hundred dollars. However, depending on your broker, you may need a minimum deposit of $500 or more to open an account and begin trading.

