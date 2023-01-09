It’s 2023, Here’s Why MarketBeat is Still the Best for Investors

It’s easy to think that all investment research platforms are alike. But that would be wrong. MarketBeat is distinctly different from what you’ll find on other sites.

One thing that makes MarketBeat different is that it offers something for every investor. For example, novice investors can review a list of financial terms that help them understand the investment jargon used frequently by market professionals. But more experienced investors will find that MarketBeat also offers features like a look at the option chain happening with individual stocks.

Here’s a short list of features that make MarketBeat the best option for investors of all levels.

Easy to Use

If you watch a lot of financial news networks, you’ll see a lot of crawls, sidebars and other headlines designed to attract your eye. And some investment platforms carry that through to the design of their platform. Not MarketBeat. The site is clean and intuitive. If you have an idea of what you’re looking for, MarketBeat makes it easy to find.

If you’re an active investor, you care the most about the information about the stocks and funds you currently own. You can even import your portfolio from a brokerage account. And All-Access members will have access to some of the finest portfolio monitoring tools in the industry.

Timely Information on Your Watchlist Stocks

Whether you’re an All-Access Member or not, you’ll get timely alerts for every stock you have included on your watchlist. Why does that matter? The markets move fast. A single news event can cause a sharp movement in a stock’s price. But let’s face it. Most of us don’t have time to follow the news every moment. And with MarketBeat, you don’t have to. We'll let you know when news comes up that’s affecting a stock on your watchlist. And we’ll let you know in the way you choose.

This may tip the scales if you’ve been on the fence about becoming a MarketBeat All-Access member. MarketBeat provides a wide range of stock screeners to help fine-tune your research. Let’s say you’re looking at electric vehicle (EV) stocks. You can look on the Stock Lists page and get a complete list of all EV stocks. But what if you’re looking for specific criteria? The MarketBeat stock screener tools can help you filter out the stocks that don’t meet your specific criteria. This helps you focus on the stocks you want to research.

One thing that can intimidate investors is that there’s math involved. It’s not necessarily hard math, but it’s always good to have tools that help remove the guesswork. The MarketBeat platform has many free calculators that are available to all subscribers. Are you interested in calculating the impact of compound interest on your investments?

You should be. And MarketBeat has a calculator for that. Are you interested in trading options? MarketBeat’s Options Profit calculator helps you decide how different strike prices can affect your decision to make an options trade. And those are just two examples of the calculator tools you can find on the MarketBeat site.

Investors hate surprises. The MarketBeat platform allows you to get a complete list of what companies are reporting earnings and when they’re reporting. You can also search for information on when specific economic reports will be released. This includes the CPI, PPI and Jobs report. You’ll never be caught off guard with MarketBeat.

Complete Profiles of Individual Stocks

Many investors visit the MarketBeat site to research one or more individual stocks. MarketBeat delivers all the information you need via the stock’s profile page. You can use the menu to look at a company’s dividend and earnings history. You can also see any insider buying and selling that has been happening and the level of institutional ownership. And that’s just for starters. You’ll also see a company’s stock chart and analyst ratings.

