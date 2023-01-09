It’s 2023, Here’s Why MarketBeat is Still the Best for Investors

S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   268.80
'The money is gone': Bahamas tries to turn page after FTX
The Biggest "Missing Ingredient" in the $7 Trillion EV Market (Ad)
Bosnian Serbs award Putin with medal of honor
CES 2023: Smelling, touching take center stage in metaverse
Is This The End of Capitalism? (Ad)
Seattle schools sue tech giants over social media harm
Russia claims deadly attack, but Kyiv denies anyone killed
The Biggest "Missing Ingredient" in the $7 Trillion EV Market (Ad)
2 killed in east Ukraine; Russia claims deadly barracks hit
Be the Same You, Just More Prepared with This Generator, Now 28% Off
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   268.80
'The money is gone': Bahamas tries to turn page after FTX
The Biggest "Missing Ingredient" in the $7 Trillion EV Market (Ad)
Bosnian Serbs award Putin with medal of honor
CES 2023: Smelling, touching take center stage in metaverse
Is This The End of Capitalism? (Ad)
Seattle schools sue tech giants over social media harm
Russia claims deadly attack, but Kyiv denies anyone killed
The Biggest "Missing Ingredient" in the $7 Trillion EV Market (Ad)
2 killed in east Ukraine; Russia claims deadly barracks hit
Be the Same You, Just More Prepared with This Generator, Now 28% Off
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   268.80
'The money is gone': Bahamas tries to turn page after FTX
The Biggest "Missing Ingredient" in the $7 Trillion EV Market (Ad)
Bosnian Serbs award Putin with medal of honor
CES 2023: Smelling, touching take center stage in metaverse
Is This The End of Capitalism? (Ad)
Seattle schools sue tech giants over social media harm
Russia claims deadly attack, but Kyiv denies anyone killed
The Biggest "Missing Ingredient" in the $7 Trillion EV Market (Ad)
2 killed in east Ukraine; Russia claims deadly barracks hit
Be the Same You, Just More Prepared with This Generator, Now 28% Off
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   268.80
'The money is gone': Bahamas tries to turn page after FTX
The Biggest "Missing Ingredient" in the $7 Trillion EV Market (Ad)
Bosnian Serbs award Putin with medal of honor
CES 2023: Smelling, touching take center stage in metaverse
Is This The End of Capitalism? (Ad)
Seattle schools sue tech giants over social media harm
Russia claims deadly attack, but Kyiv denies anyone killed
The Biggest "Missing Ingredient" in the $7 Trillion EV Market (Ad)
2 killed in east Ukraine; Russia claims deadly barracks hit
Be the Same You, Just More Prepared with This Generator, Now 28% Off

It’s 2023, Here’s Why MarketBeat is Still the Best for Investors

Mon., January 9, 2023 | Chris Markoch

Key Points

  • MarketBeat is distinctly different from other investment research platforms. 
  • The site contains tools and features that meet the needs of novice and experienced investors. 
  • This article gives you a short list of features that make MarketBeat the best option for investors.  

It’s 2023, Here’s Why MarketBeat is Still the Best for Investors

It’s easy to think that all investment research platforms are alike. But that would be wrong. MarketBeat is distinctly different from what you’ll find on other sites.  

One thing that makes MarketBeat different is that it offers something for every investor. For example, novice investors can review a list of financial terms that help them understand the investment jargon used frequently by market professionals. But more experienced investors will find that MarketBeat also offers features like a look at the option chain happening with individual stocks.  

Here’s a short list of features that make MarketBeat the best option for investors of all levels.  

Easy to Use 

If you watch a lot of financial news networks, you’ll see a lot of crawls, sidebars and other headlines designed to attract your eye. And some investment platforms carry that through to the design of their platform. Not MarketBeat. The site is clean and intuitive. If you have an idea of what you’re looking for, MarketBeat makes it easy to find.  

My MarketBeat 

If you’re an active investor, you care the most about the information about the stocks and funds you currently own. You can even import your portfolio from a brokerage account. And All-Access members will have access to some of the finest portfolio monitoring tools in the industry.  

Timely Information on Your Watchlist Stocks 

Whether you’re an All-Access Member or not, you’ll get timely alerts for every stock you have included on your watchlist. Why does that matter? The markets move fast. A single news event can cause a sharp movement in a stock’s price. But let’s face it. Most of us don’t have time to follow the news every moment. And with MarketBeat, you don’t have to. We'll let you know when news comes up that’s affecting a stock on your watchlist. And we’ll let you know in the way you choose.  


Advanced Stock Screeners 

This may tip the scales if you’ve been on the fence about becoming a MarketBeat All-Access member. MarketBeat provides a wide range of stock screeners to help fine-tune your research. Let’s say you’re looking at electric vehicle (EV) stocks. You can look on the Stock Lists page and get a complete list of all EV stocks. But what if you’re looking for specific criteria? The MarketBeat stock screener tools can help you filter out the stocks that don’t meet your specific criteria. This helps you focus on the stocks you want to research.  

Calculators 

One thing that can intimidate investors is that there’s math involved. It’s not necessarily hard math, but it’s always good to have tools that help remove the guesswork. The MarketBeat platform has many free calculators that are available to all subscribers. Are you interested in calculating the impact of compound interest on your investments?

You should be. And MarketBeat has a calculator for that. Are you interested in trading options? MarketBeat’s Options Profit calculator helps you decide how different strike prices can affect your decision to make an options trade. And those are just two examples of the calculator tools you can find on the MarketBeat site.  

Financial Calendars 

Investors hate surprises. The MarketBeat platform allows you to get a complete list of what companies are reporting earnings and when they’re reporting. You can also search for information on when specific economic reports will be released. This includes the CPI, PPI and Jobs report. You’ll never be caught off guard with MarketBeat.  

Complete Profiles of Individual Stocks 

Many investors visit the MarketBeat site to research one or more individual stocks. MarketBeat delivers all the information you need via the stock’s profile page. You can use the menu to look at a company’s dividend and earnings history. You can also see any insider buying and selling that has been happening and the level of institutional ownership. And that’s just for starters. You’ll also see a company’s stock chart and analyst ratings.  

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2022

Looking to generate income with your stock portfolio? Use these ten stocks to generate a safe and reliable source of investment income.

Get This Free Report
The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2022 Cover
Chris Markoch

About Chris Markoch

Contributing Author: Retirement, Individual Investing

Chris Markoch is a freelance financial copywriter with over five years of experience covering various aspects of the financial markets. You may find his writing a little different than other stock articles you’ve read. And that’s OK with him. Chris doesn’t have a traditional finance background. What he does bring to the table is a strong business and marketing background having worked for agencies that serviced Fortune 500 companies. With that in mind, he isn’t overly impressed with what companies say, and more focused on what they do. And because buyer behavior dictates so much of what happens with a stock, Chris always keeps the end consumer close in mind. Chris has been writing for MarketBeat since 2018.

Contact Chris Markoch via email at CTMarkoch@msn.com.
10 "Recession Proof" Stocks That Will Thrive in Any Market

Which stocks are likely to thrive in today's challenging market? Enter your email address below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that will drive in any economic environment.

Recent Videos

Disney Stock, When Will The Magic Come Back?
Disney Stock, When Will The Magic Come Back?
Kraft Heinz Stock Is Boring...And Perfect For 2023
Kraft Heinz Stock Is Boring...And Perfect For 2023
Is Now Time For Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock To Shine?
Is Now Time For Dick's Sporting Goods Stock To Shine?
Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?
Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?
Apple Stock Slides - What’s Going On Here!
Apple Stock Slides - What's Going On Here!

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: