MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/14 – 6/18

This week can be summed up as a week when the more things change, the more they stayed the same. The markets were on metaphorical pins and needles awaiting the outcome of the Federal Reserve Board’s meeting. And while the Fed did give a cap tip toward inflation, it still looks unlikely to raise interest rates until 2023. Nor do they plan to cease their quantitative easing measures. The market dropped as did gold. Bitcoin rallied a bit. And the meme stocks continue to have their day. Other than that, there’s nothing new to report as the market awaits the start of the next earnings season. That didn’t stop the MarketBeat team of writers from staying on top of the stocks and stories that are moving the market. Here’s a look at some of the stocks they analyzed this week.

Despite all the volatility in the market, tech stocks continue to draw the attention of retail and institutional investors. This week Sean Sechler gave readers three tech companies that have recently gone public and are offering consumers and investors a product or service that gives the stocks of each the potential for sizable gains. Sechler was also paying attention to the retail sector which is coming off a mostly strong earnings season. In this particular case, Sechler was looking at the specialty retail sector. With all the attention on e-commerce Sechler believes that two specialty retail stocks stand to benefit as the economy reopens and consumers return to in-person shopping. Finally, the underlying story of the meme stocks is about the rise of the retail investor. And Sechler wrote that investors should use this trend to look at these three retail brokerage stocks.

The data search and analytics sector will be one of the hottest sectors in the next decade. Jea Yu was informing investors about Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) a firm that, to date, has not caught the attention of retail investors. But that could be changing. The company counts some of the most well-known tech companies as customers for its enterprise data search solutions. And while Yu says the stock may be a bit overextended, he gave investors pullback levels to look for. Yu was also looking at the revival in the consumer footwear and athleisure brand Skechers (NYSE:SKX). As Yu writes, Skechers was a big winner during the pandemic and continues to show strength as consumers are still leaning into comfort even as many Americans return to work. Another company that Yu likes as part of the economic recovery is Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH). The company, which is best known for its Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand, is seeing its stock soar as restaurants throughout the country continue to relax their Covid-19 restrictions.

Financial technology (or fintech) is one of the most important sectors for investors to be aware of. Fintech has gone from being a novelty to a major disruptor that is causing traditional banks to change the way they do business. Many investors are familiar with PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), but Thomas Hughes was looking at two under-the-radar micro-cap fintech stocks that investors may want to put on their watch list. Hughes was also looking at the electric vehicle (EV) sector. After the selloff, Hughes points investors to three EV stocks that remain good buys. And speaking of sell-offs, Hughes was writing about Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) stock that dropped sharply after a disappointing earnings report. As Hughes writes, part of this may be due to the company’s debt load which will become a significant issue if interest rates begin to rise, something the Federal Reserve suggested could come as early as 2022.

Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) was an unquestioned success story even before the pandemic. Today, athleisure is a significant retail fashion category and as Sam Quirke writes, Lululemon is at the top of that list. In fact, as Quirke notes, LULU stock is trading much like a tech stock these days. And that has the stock likely to push to new highs. On the other hand, Nike (NYSE:NKE) was expected to be a strong performer in 2021, but so far that narrative has not emerged. Quirke writes that the stock is facing a significant headwind with a boycott in China. But analysts are largely viewing this as an even that will resolve itself and maintain a bullish outlook on the stock. Quirke was also looking at Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) which has become a surprising meme stock in 2021. However, this is one time when the retail stock crowd has got it right because Wendy’s is proving to be one of the strongest buys in the sector.

Chris Markoch had his eye on the sporting goods sector. This sector was a big winner during the pandemic. However, as Markoch writes consumers are still looking to take in the great outdoors and gave readers three sporting goods stocks that are likely to continue posting strong revenue and earnings growth for the remainder of 2021. Unlike outdoor stocks, SPAC stocks have taken a beating as investors are souring on these high-risk stocks. However, Markoch took a look at three SPAC stocks that have gone public with a business model that should allow them to post strong growth eventually. Markoch also took the news of the completion of the Huntington Bank merger with TCF Financial as an opportunity to advise investors about three regional bank stocks that are worthwhile investments.

Kate Stalter was focusing on investing strategies this week as a reminder to investors that fundamentals still matter. With that in mind, she points out that earnings growth is still a tried-and-true method for finding solid growth stocks. With that in mind, Stalter gave readers three of the top stocks that are reporting strong earnings. However, in a separate article Stalter makes the case for why many analysts find return on equity (particularly of 17% or higher) to be a key measure for identifying growth stocks. Stalter proceeded to give investors three stocks that fit that description and have strong growth to show for it. And finally, Stalter was writing about stocks that have recently passed buy points, otherwise known as a stock that is breaking out of consolidation. This, writes Stalter, is frequently a good time to buy a stock because it usually means that institutional investors (i.e. the “big money”) have confidence in the stock.

