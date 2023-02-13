Get MarketBeat Daily Premium for Just $199 $89!
S&P 500   4,134.35 (+1.07%)
DOW   34,205.21 (+0.99%)
QQQ   304.16 (+1.49%)
AAPL   153.73 (+1.80%)
MSFT   271.45 (+3.17%)
META   179.23 (+2.92%)
GOOGL   94.37 (-0.21%)
AMZN   98.93 (+1.35%)
TSLA   194.32 (-1.31%)
NVDA   219.21 (+3.08%)
NIO   10.38 (+0.68%)
BABA   105.10 (+1.40%)
AMD   83.51 (+2.49%)
T   19.19 (+0.63%)
F   12.97 (+1.89%)
MU   59.89 (+0.12%)
CGC   2.26 (-0.88%)
GE   82.65 (+1.67%)
DIS   107.85 (-0.19%)
AMC   4.70 (-4.08%)
PFE   43.70 (-0.41%)
PYPL   80.02 (-0.97%)
NFLX   355.86 (+2.45%)
Should Medtronic's Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?

Mon., February 13, 2023 | Keala Milles

Key Points

  • Regarding Medtronic patent infringement allegations, CA court ruled in favor of Colibri.
  • The ruling dragged MDT shares, recovery is underway.
  • Historically, MDT bounces back after a big decline, which could explain its current HOLD rating. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Medtronic

April 14, 2021, Brazil. In this photo illustration the Medtronic logo seen displayed on a smartphone screen

In early February 2023, Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) was found guilty of patent infringement regarding Colibri Heart Valve LLC transcatheter aortic valve replacement system (TAVR). While this is certainly troubling for one of the biggest medical technology manufacturers in the world, it may not significantly derail any momentum they have.

Although analysts have given Medtronic a HOLD rating, this could just be a call to wait for more results before making any major decisions about the stock. 

MDT is Down, but That is Understandable

Yes, share value dropped immediately following the verdict—incrementally dragging share price a few points to $83.64—within a few days.  Analysts seem optimistic, though. For one, the $94.25 price target represents a reasonable–but healthy–12.6% upside. Analysts also believe earnings could see a conservative 3.42% growth, which is in line with the 1.5% earnings beat from the November earnings report. 


That said, the 26.05 Price-to-Earnings ratio is a little on the high side and could quickly make the stock a little more expensive than its worth. It is worth noting that MDT currently pays out a solid $2.72 dividend at a 3.24% yield. On top of that, not only has the MDT dividend grown at a 3-year annualized rate of 7.99%, but they have increased the dividend for 46 consecutive years. For reference, the company was founded in 1949. 

However, the 84.47% dividend payout ratio implies MDT stock could be paying out more dividends than what is considered healthy for a stock. This might be a strategy to encourage more investors since the stock has struggled after peaking in September 2021 at a historical high of around $135. So while most signs point to enough stability to get through this period, it may be wise to exercise caution until more definitive data is available.  

MDT is Pretty Good at Bouncing Back

This is particularly true since the Dublin, Ireland-based firm has been through something like this. In 2020, the share value plummeted from around $121 in late January to around $74 in late March. And what's interesting about this is that this was around the time that Colibri first accused Medtronic—specifically, its CoreValve subsidiary—of the TAVR device patent violation.

The Colibri TAVR patent suit also alleges the technology had been sold under Medtronic’s Evolut brand name as well. At the time, Medtronic argued that these patent claims were not valid. 

But this first Colibri-related dip was short–lived, as MDT had been on a tremendous— and long-awaited —upward swing.  This is what led to that September 7, 2021, historical high of $135.37.  The much-needed rebound came only months after bottoming out at around $76 through November and December 2022. 

Indeed this contributed to the stock dragging -18.74% since early last year, but share value is up slightly over the last quarter and more than +7.6% since the top of the year.  That is, until the release of the Colibri patent update, of course. 

The Impact of the Colibri TAVR Patent Ruling

The early February ruling not only puts a cap on three years of litigation for Medtronic but could define MDT’s status moving forward.  Ruling in Colibri’s favor, the jury found that determined that Medtronic failed to disprove the validity of Colibri’s claims; thus, they had, in fact, “actively induced infringement” of three patent claims. This led the jury to agree Medtronic should pay compensatory damages of $106,489,000 for the patent violation.

Of course, Medtronic disagrees with this ruling and “will continue to vigorously defend” it's business and reputation. This will start, of course, at the appellate level, as described in a company statement.  “In the meantime,” the statement continues, “Colibi’s patent has no impact on ongoing operations, as the patent expired in January.”   

The patent expiration is an interesting detail that sheds light on the stock’s current Hold rating.  While a $106.5 million ruling is certainly a large amount of money, the patent expiration should mean this is the end of the issue.  This leaves Medtronic free to pursue whatever avenues the company needs to overcome this obstacle.

After all, the data suggests MDT tends to be a decent investment as the only indicators of weakness came after the initial Colibri accusation and, now, the ruling.  

So while the stock has easily seen better days, it has about as much potential as ever to reach new highs. The data suggest that MDT is persistent, so mind the HOLD rating for now, but keep an eye on it.  We could potentially see more good things from them before too long. 

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Medtronic (MDT)
3.0548 of 5 stars		$84.02+0.4%3.24%26.09Hold$94.25
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Keala Milles

About Keala Milles

Contributing Author: HealthCare and Pharma

Keala is an experienced freelance writer and has written for a wide variety of websites and has covered many topics, from stock market tips to consumer goods, with a specialty in healthcare and pharmaceutical stocks. He has experience with aggregate news writing, press releases and content pages. His strong media and communication background includes a bachelor of arts degree focused on drama and dramatics/theater arts from the University of Washington.

Contact Keala Milles via email at kealamilles@gmail.com.

