S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
Elon Musk: Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'
Live updates| Moldova is wary amid fears fighting may spread
Emirates Air lost $1 billion, but that's an 80% improvement
Spain signs off on plans to temper volatile energy prices
Japan's Honda sees profit slide on chips, material cost woes
S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
Elon Musk: Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'
Live updates| Moldova is wary amid fears fighting may spread
Emirates Air lost $1 billion, but that's an 80% improvement
Spain signs off on plans to temper volatile energy prices
Japan's Honda sees profit slide on chips, material cost woes
S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
Elon Musk: Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'
Live updates| Moldova is wary amid fears fighting may spread
Emirates Air lost $1 billion, but that's an 80% improvement
Spain signs off on plans to temper volatile energy prices
Japan's Honda sees profit slide on chips, material cost woes
S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
Elon Musk: Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'
Live updates| Moldova is wary amid fears fighting may spread
Emirates Air lost $1 billion, but that's an 80% improvement
Spain signs off on plans to temper volatile energy prices
Japan's Honda sees profit slide on chips, material cost woes

Accountant avoids prison time in college admissions scandal

Friday, May 13, 2022 | The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — An accountant who worked for the consultant at the center of the college admissions bribery case has avoided prison for his role in the sweeping scheme.

U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani on Friday sentenced Steven Masera, 72, to time already served, ordered him to pay a $20,000 fine and remain on three years' supervised release.

Masera pleaded guilty in 2019 to a charge of racketeering conspiracy in Boston federal court. Masera, of Folsom, California, was an accountant for Rick Singer, the mastermind of the bribery scheme that involved rigged test scores and bogus athletic credentials.

Prosecutors say Masera created fake donation receipt letters and bogus invoices that allowed the wealthy parents who paid bribes to write their payments off as donations or business expenses.

Prosecutors argued that Masera is less culpable than the parents and coaches involved in the scheme, noting that he was working at Singer's direction and “stood to gain nothing beyond his hourly compensation.”

An email seeking comment was sent Friday to lawyers for Masera. His attorneys wrote in court documents that he is “ashamed that he would agree to be involved in such conduct, but is nevertheless handling the situation with grace.”

Singer pleaded guilty to a slew of charges and has yet to be sentenced. Others convicted in the case have received sentences ranging from probation to 15 months behind bars.


7 Great Biotech Stocks to Buy in Expectations of Better Days Ahead

The biotechnology (biotech) sector was one of the best performing sectors in 2020. Many companies saw their stock prices rise as the race was on for a Covid-19 vaccine.

However, many of these companies were pre-revenue companies. Or they were companies that only had one or two in-market products or therapies. And as the calendar turned to 2021, investors took notice. And what went up quickly went down. And in the case of the biotech sector, it came down hard.

One way to tell is to look at biotech ETFs. One of the most popular ETFs, the VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) is down more than 15%. So you can imagine what it’s been like for many individual biotech stocks. If you’re a buy-and-hold investor, you’re licking some wounds right about now.

But investors who knew what companies to buy have done well. And many of those names will continue to lead the biotech sector in 2022. In this special presentation, we give investors seven biotech stocks that represent different aspects of this diverse sector. We’re confident there’s something for investors of all risk tolerances.

View the "7 Great Biotech Stocks to Buy in Expectations of Better Days Ahead".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.