QQQ   360.66 (-2.62%)
AAPL   142.33 (-2.09%)
MSFT   285.05 (-3.10%)
FB   341.52 (-3.41%)
GOOGL   2,726.14 (-3.38%)
TSLA   781.23 (-1.28%)
AMZN   3,314.33 (-2.69%)
NVDA   207.60 (-4.16%)
BABA   152.60 (+1.61%)
NIO   35.24 (-4.16%)
CGC   14.22 (-3.33%)
GE   105.96 (+0.58%)
MU   73.58 (-2.13%)
AMD   101.94 (-5.75%)
T   27.30 (-0.36%)
F   14.35 (+1.34%)
ACB   6.82 (+6.73%)
DIS   174.70 (-2.00%)
PFE   43.17 (-0.92%)
BA   219.12 (-2.25%)
AMC   37.36 (-4.94%)
Activision Blizzard settles US workplace discrimination suit

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 | Tali Arbel, AP Technology Writer


This June 13, 2013 file photo shows the Activision Blizzard Booth during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles. Activision Blizzard, the high-profile video game maker facing growing legal problems stemming from allegations of a toxic workplace culture, has settled with U.S. workplace discrimination regulators. The company reached a deal with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to settle claims of sexual harassment, pregnancy discrimination and retaliation against employees who spoke out, according to court documents filed Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Activision Blizzard, the video game maker facing growing legal problems stemming from allegations of a toxic workplace culture, has settled with U.S. workplace discrimination regulators.

The company, one of the world's most high-profile gaming companies, reached a deal with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to settle claims, according to court documents filed Monday. The agency had filed suit earlier in the day in federal court in California, the culmination of a nearly three-year investigation.

The agency said Activision failed to take effective action after employees complained about sexual harassment, discriminated against employees who were pregnant and retaliated against employees who spoke out, including firing them.

Activision said it would create an $18 million fund to compensate people who were harassed or discriminated against. Money left over would go to charities for women in the video game industry or other gender equity measures. It will also “upgrade” its policies and training on harassment and discrimination and hire an independent consultant to oversee its compliance with the EEOC's conditions. The agreement is subject to court approval and will be in effect for three years.

Santa Monica, California-based Activision, the maker of Candy Crush, Call of Duty, Overwatch and World of Warcraft, has seen its stock been battered in the past few months as employees complained about its labor practices and government officials took action.

California's civil rights agency sued the company in July. Employees spoke up about harassment and discrimination, signing petitions criticizing the company for its defensive reaction to the suit and staging a walkout. A shareholder has filed suit, saying Activision misled investors about the severity of its labor problems and associated legal risks. The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Activision’s disclosures to investors.

The California company has said it is cooperating with various regulators and working to resolve workplace complaints. It has recently “refreshed” its human resources department and hired a new “Chief People Officer” from Disney.

“There is no place anywhere at our company for discrimination, harassment, or unequal treatment of any kind, and I am grateful to the employees who bravely shared their experiences," said Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick in a company statement Monday. He said he was dedicated to making the company an “inclusive, respected, and respectful” workplace.

The stock has dropped about 20% since the end of June. Shares rose 2% to $76.67 in Tuesday afternoon trading.

