Amazon launches a subscription prescription drug service

S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   288.96
How to Build Business Credit with Bad Personal Credit
Is This The End of Capitalism? (Ad)
Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
CVS Health is Growing into an Integrated Healthcare Organization
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500 
UiPath is the Blue-Collar AI Platform to Watch in 2023
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Tractor Supply Company Shares Could be Headed to New Highs 
Is Canadian Solar Too Hot to Handle?
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   288.96
How to Build Business Credit with Bad Personal Credit
Is This The End of Capitalism? (Ad)
Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
CVS Health is Growing into an Integrated Healthcare Organization
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500 
UiPath is the Blue-Collar AI Platform to Watch in 2023
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Tractor Supply Company Shares Could be Headed to New Highs 
Is Canadian Solar Too Hot to Handle?
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   288.96
How to Build Business Credit with Bad Personal Credit
Is This The End of Capitalism? (Ad)
Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
CVS Health is Growing into an Integrated Healthcare Organization
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500 
UiPath is the Blue-Collar AI Platform to Watch in 2023
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Tractor Supply Company Shares Could be Headed to New Highs 
Is Canadian Solar Too Hot to Handle?
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   288.96
How to Build Business Credit with Bad Personal Credit
Is This The End of Capitalism? (Ad)
Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
CVS Health is Growing into an Integrated Healthcare Organization
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500 
UiPath is the Blue-Collar AI Platform to Watch in 2023
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Tractor Supply Company Shares Could be Headed to New Highs 
Is Canadian Solar Too Hot to Handle?

Amazon launches a subscription prescription drug service

Tue., January 24, 2023 | Tom Murphy And Haleluya Hadero, Associated Press

Amazon is adding a prescription drug discount program to its growing health care business.

The retail giant said Tuesday that it will launch RxPass, a subscription service for customers who have Prime memberships. Amazon said people will pay $5 a month to fill as many prescriptions as they need from a list of about 50 generic medications, which are generally cheaper versions of brand-name drugs.

The company said the flat fee could cover a list of medications like the antibiotic amoxicillin and the anti-inflammatory drug naproxen.

Sildenafil also made the list. It’s used to treat erectile dysfunction under the brand name Viagra and also treats a form of high blood pressure.

Amazon sells a range of generic drugs through its pharmacy service. Some already cost as low as $1 for a 30-day supply, so the benefit of this new program will vary by customer.

The new program doesn’t use insurance, and people with government-funded Medicaid or Medicare coverage are not eligible. It will be available in 42 states and Washington, D.C. at launch.

Any program that gets low-cost generic drugs to more patients “is a good thing,” said Karen Van Nuys, an economist who studies drug pricing at the University of Southern California. But she added that she wasn’t sure how much of an impact RxPass will have.

She noted that the program is limited to Amazon Prime customers. Other options like the Mark Cuban CostPlus Drug Co. sell more generic drugs, many for under $5.

“I just don’t know that it’s expanding access to a new set of patients,” Van Nuys said.

Still, the move could help the company take up some more space in the health care market, even though it has not always been successful in its aim. Last year, the company shuttered its hybrid virtual, in-home care service called Amazon Care after it failed to get traction from employers. And Haven, a company Amazon created in collaboration with JPMorgan and Berkshire Hathaway to improve health costs, dissolved a year earlier than that.


Amazon has said its online drug store Amazon Pharmacy is a key part of its health care plan, along with primary care organization One Medical, which the online giant is seeking to acquire for $3.9 billion. The Federal Trade Commission is investigating the proposed buyout.

In November, the company also said it would begin offering “Amazon Clinic," a messaging service that connects patients with doctors for about two dozen common conditions, such as allergies and hair loss.

Should you invest $1,000 in Amazon.com right now?

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2023

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of the 10 best stocks to own in 2023 and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2023 Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Amazon.com (AMZN)
3.0412 of 5 stars		$97.52+0.3%N/A89.51Moderate Buy$145.87
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023

Even an e-commerce giant like Amazon hasn’t been spared from the economic slowdown. When the economy turns around, Amazon will be just fine.

Recent Videos

Is Google’s Moat Still Strong? Future of this Tech Giant
Is Google's Moat Still Strong? Future of this Tech Giant
Netflix Stock Rebound Opportunity? What Is Realistic Going Forward
Netflix Stock Rebound Opportunity? What Is Realistic Going Forward
Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
20 Stocks to Sell Now

MarketBeat has just released its list of 20 stocks that Wall Street analysts hate. These companies may appear to have good fundamentals, but top analysts smell something seriously rotten. Are any of these companies lurking around your portfolio? Find out by entering your email address below.

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: