Amazon, Rite Aid cap purchase of emergency contraceptives

×
S&P 500   3,818.83 (-0.07%)
DOW   31,029.31 (+0.27%)
QQQ   283.80 (+0.09%)
AAPL   139.23 (+1.30%)
MSFT   260.26 (+1.47%)
META   163.94 (+2.03%)
GOOGL   2,234.03 (-0.27%)
AMZN   108.92 (+1.42%)
TSLA   685.47 (-1.79%)
NVDA   155.42 (-2.75%)
NIO   21.86 (-2.24%)
BABA   116.03 (-0.63%)
AMD   77.99 (-3.45%)
MU   56.02 (-3.18%)
CGC   3.50 (-3.05%)
T   20.95 (+1.65%)
GE   63.69 (-3.32%)
F   11.52 (-2.46%)
DIS   95.65 (-0.28%)
AMC   13.65 (+2.02%)
PFE   50.94 (+0.55%)
PYPL   71.47 (-0.49%)
NFLX   178.36 (-0.69%)
S&P 500   3,818.83 (-0.07%)
DOW   31,029.31 (+0.27%)
QQQ   283.80 (+0.09%)
AAPL   139.23 (+1.30%)
MSFT   260.26 (+1.47%)
META   163.94 (+2.03%)
GOOGL   2,234.03 (-0.27%)
AMZN   108.92 (+1.42%)
TSLA   685.47 (-1.79%)
NVDA   155.42 (-2.75%)
NIO   21.86 (-2.24%)
BABA   116.03 (-0.63%)
AMD   77.99 (-3.45%)
MU   56.02 (-3.18%)
CGC   3.50 (-3.05%)
T   20.95 (+1.65%)
GE   63.69 (-3.32%)
F   11.52 (-2.46%)
DIS   95.65 (-0.28%)
AMC   13.65 (+2.02%)
PFE   50.94 (+0.55%)
PYPL   71.47 (-0.49%)
NFLX   178.36 (-0.69%)
S&P 500   3,818.83 (-0.07%)
DOW   31,029.31 (+0.27%)
QQQ   283.80 (+0.09%)
AAPL   139.23 (+1.30%)
MSFT   260.26 (+1.47%)
META   163.94 (+2.03%)
GOOGL   2,234.03 (-0.27%)
AMZN   108.92 (+1.42%)
TSLA   685.47 (-1.79%)
NVDA   155.42 (-2.75%)
NIO   21.86 (-2.24%)
BABA   116.03 (-0.63%)
AMD   77.99 (-3.45%)
MU   56.02 (-3.18%)
CGC   3.50 (-3.05%)
T   20.95 (+1.65%)
GE   63.69 (-3.32%)
F   11.52 (-2.46%)
DIS   95.65 (-0.28%)
AMC   13.65 (+2.02%)
PFE   50.94 (+0.55%)
PYPL   71.47 (-0.49%)
NFLX   178.36 (-0.69%)
S&P 500   3,818.83 (-0.07%)
DOW   31,029.31 (+0.27%)
QQQ   283.80 (+0.09%)
AAPL   139.23 (+1.30%)
MSFT   260.26 (+1.47%)
META   163.94 (+2.03%)
GOOGL   2,234.03 (-0.27%)
AMZN   108.92 (+1.42%)
TSLA   685.47 (-1.79%)
NVDA   155.42 (-2.75%)
NIO   21.86 (-2.24%)
BABA   116.03 (-0.63%)
AMD   77.99 (-3.45%)
MU   56.02 (-3.18%)
CGC   3.50 (-3.05%)
T   20.95 (+1.65%)
GE   63.69 (-3.32%)
F   11.52 (-2.46%)
DIS   95.65 (-0.28%)
AMC   13.65 (+2.02%)
PFE   50.94 (+0.55%)
PYPL   71.47 (-0.49%)
NFLX   178.36 (-0.69%)

Amazon, Rite Aid cap purchase of emergency contraceptives

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 | Haleluya Hadero


An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is limiting how many emergency contraceptives consumers can buy, joining other retailers who put in place similar caps following the Supreme Court decision overruling Roe v. Wade. Amazon's limit, which temporarily caps purchase of the contraceptives at three units per week, went into effect on Monday, June 27, 2022, a spokesperson for the e-commerce giant confirmed to the Associated Press. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is limiting how many emergency contraceptives consumers can buy, joining other retailers who put in place similar caps following the Supreme Court decision overruling Roe v. Wade.

Amazon's limit, which temporarily caps purchase of the contraceptives at three units per week, went into effect on Monday, a spokesperson for the e-commerce giant confirmed to The Associated Press. The company did not share further details on what emergency contraceptive products were limited for purchase, but a listing showed the cap applied to Plan B, the popular “morning after" pill.

A similar policy went into effect Monday at the drugstore chain Rite Aid, which has limited the purchase of Plan B pills to three units per customer due to increased demand, a company spokesperson said. The limit applies to both in-store and online purchases.

Emergency contraception is different from abortion pills used to end a pregnancy. Plan B, which can be obtained without a prescription, contains a concentrated dose of the same drug found in many regular birth control pills. If a woman takes Plan B within 72 hours of unprotected sex, she can lower the risk of pregnancy significantly. But if she's already pregnant, the pill has no effect.

Limiting purchases is standard practice that helps retailers prevent stockpiling and reselling at higher prices.

“Retailers are being cautious. They are trying to manage it,” said Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData Retail. “But I don’t think there are chronic shortages.”

Walmart, Amazon's top competitor, has capped online purchases of Plan B to 10 units, though it's unclear when the purchase limit began. The retailer doesn't have in-store limits at this time, but managers may make changes to help ensure availability based on the demand.

“Many of our products have online purchase limits in place,” a Walmart spokesperson said. “During times of fluctuating demand, these limits may change.”


Meanwhile, CVS Health said it removed its own caps on emergency contraceptives after it installed a temporary limit following Friday’s high court ruling. The company said it had been seeking to preserve access to the products following a “sharp increase” in sales, which have since returned to normal levels.

“We continue to have ample supply of emergency contraceptives to meet customer needs,” CVS Health spokesman Matthew Blanchette said.

The pharmacy chain Walgreens is still able to meet demand for in-store purchases and curbside pickup of over-the-counter emergency contraception pills. But spokeswoman Emily Mekstan said the company is restocking its ship-to-home business, which saw a jump in demand. CVS Health and Walgreens are the two biggest U.S. drugstore chains. They run around 19,000 locations combined.

Spokespeople for Target and Kroger said they didn't have anything to share on potential limits on contraceptive purchases.

______

AP staff writers Anne D'Innocenzio in New York and Tom Murphy in Indianapolis contributed to this report.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Rite Aid (RAD)
1.3131 of 5 stars		$7.32-3.0%N/A-0.62Reduce$7.50
CVS Health (CVS)
3.0539 of 5 stars		$93.35+0.2%2.36%15.51Moderate Buy$116.72
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


7 NFT Related Stocks That Are Helping to Drive This Trend

Blockchain technology is creating new opportunities in a variety of industries. It's even creating industries that never existed. That's the case with non-fungible tokens (NFTs). An NFT is a token created by the Non-Fungible Alliance that exists on a blockchain. In many cases, that is the Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) blockchain, but there are now several other blockchains that support NFTs

The key to understanding NFTs as an investment opportunity is the idea that it's a cryptographic token that represents something unique. The value of an NFT is based on basic supply and demand. The first example of an NFT was the one-of-a-kind digital cat sensations, the CryptoKitties. Only 10,000 digital images were created. But the entire market raked in $32 million for investors who collected, bred, or traded these tokens.

As exciting and as much potential as the NFT market holds, it's still in its infancy. And that means what it looks like tomorrow is evolving. The federal government recently announced its intention to put guardrails on cryptocurrency. That regulation will extend to Ethereum and other blockchains that support NFTs. That's why many stocks on this list have a stand-alone case for ownership outside of NFTs. However, as you'll see many are also penny stocks.



View the "7 NFT Related Stocks That Are Helping to Drive This Trend".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow to Profit In The Bear Market

Today, Kate is joined by a repeat guest, Rob Isbitts of Sungarden Investment Publishing. Rob specializes in ETF portfolios designed to deliver returns in any kind of market condition, including the current bear. In this conversation, Rob gives specific ideas for handling various allocations in your portfolio, and discusses how to approach inverse ETFs.

Listen Now to How to Profit In The Bear Market

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.