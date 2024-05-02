Yum! Brands: Can Digital Strength Offset Same-Store Declines?

Key Points Yum! Brands' Q1 2024 earnings fell below analyst expectations, with a decline in same-store sales impacting overall performance.

The company's digital sales mix exceeded 50%, highlighting its successful transition to online and mobile ordering platforms.

Despite short-term headwinds, Yum! Brands remains committed to its long-term growth strategy through global expansion, menu innovation, and digital investments.

5 stocks we like better than Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc. NYSE: YUM is a global powerhouse in the quick-service restaurant industry. Yum! Brands’ earnings report for the first quarter of 2024 was recently released, disappointing analysts. With a portfolio encompassing renowned brands such as KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and Habit Burger Grill, Yum! Brands' financial performance is a significant indicator of the health and trends within the fast-food sector. With a widely acknowledged earnings miss, Yum! Brands’ analyst community and investors are left wondering: Can Yum! Brands regain momentum and deliver value for investors despite the recent earnings miss?

Get Yum! Brands alerts: Sign Up

Dissecting Yum! Brands' Quarter

Yum! Brands Today YUM Yum! Brands $135.33 -5.92 (-4.19%) 52-Week Range $115.53 ▼ $143.24 Dividend Yield 1.98% P/E Ratio 24.21 Price Target $144.75 Add to Watchlist

Yum! Brands reported a total revenue of $1.6 billion for the first quarter of 2024, falling short of analyst expectations of $1.71 billion. This represents a 2.9% decline compared to the same period in the previous year. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.15, also missing analyst estimates of $1.21. Despite the revenue and EPS figures falling below expectations, analyzing the contributing factors and considering the broader context of the company's performance is essential.

One significant factor impacting Yum! Brands' Q1 results were the decline in same-store sales, which fell by 3% compared to the previous year. This decline can be attributed to several factors, including a challenging macroeconomic environment characterized by inflationary pressures and changing consumer spending patterns. The company acknowledged the problematic operating conditions but emphasized the resilience of its business model and the positive momentum observed towards the end of the quarter.

Despite the challenges, Yum! Brands demonstrated strength in unit growth, opening over 800 new restaurants during the quarter, representing a 6% increase in unit count. This expansion strategy underscores the company's commitment to long-term growth and confidence in its brands' global demand.

A Divisional Performance Review

To gain a deeper understanding of Yum! Brands' recent financial performance, it is essential to review each division's contributions and challenges within the company’s diverse portfolio. This segmented approach reveals valuable insights into the company's operational structure and strategic responses to volatile market dynamics.

KFC

Demonstrating its continued strength as a global leader in the chicken category, KFC achieved a commendable 4% system sales growth, excluding the impact of foreign currency translation. This growth was primarily fueled by an 8% increase in unit count, reflecting KFC's strategic expansion into new markets and territories. While same-store sales experienced a slight decline of 2%, this figure is counterbalanced by the robust growth in unit count, indicating a net positive trajectory for the division. Of particular note is KFC's performance within the Chinese market, which remains a significant driver of the division's overall success.

Taco Bell

Mirroring KFC's success, the Taco Bell division also achieved a 4% system sales growth, excluding foreign currency translation. This growth can be attributed to a combination of a 3% increase in unit count and a 1% rise in same-store sales. The positive same-store sales growth indicates Taco Bell's ability to maintain customer loyalty and attract new patrons amidst a competitive fast-food landscape. Furthermore, Taco Bell U.S. exhibited a solid performance, with a 4% system sales growth and a 2% same-store sales growth, solidifying its position as a leader within the Mexican-inspired quick-service restaurant category.

Pizza Hut

In contrast to the positive growth observed in KFC and Taco Bell, the Pizza Hut division faced headwinds during the first quarter. System sales declined by 4%, and same-store sales experienced a more pronounced decline of 7%. This performance reflects the intense competition within the pizza segment and evolving consumer preferences. Despite these challenges, Pizza Hut continued its expansion efforts, achieving a 5% growth in unit count, demonstrating the company's long-term commitment to the brand and its potential for future recovery.

Habit Burger Grill

Habit Burger Grill, Yum! Brands' push into the fast-casual burger segment experienced a 2% decline in system sales and an 8% decline in same-store sales during the quarter. This performance underscores the competitive nature of the burger market, where Habit Burger Grill contends with established players and emerging concepts. The company continues refining its Habit Burger Grill strategy, focusing on menu innovation, operational efficiency, and targeted marketing efforts to enhance brand awareness and customer engagement.

The performance across Yum! Brands' divisions showcase the company's diversified portfolio and ability to adapt to varying market conditions. While KFC and Taco Bell continue to exhibit robust growth, Pizza Hut faces challenges that require strategic adjustments. As a relatively new addition to the portfolio, Habit Burger Grill is undergoing a period of refinement to optimize its performance within the competitive burger segment.

Embracing the Digital Frontier

A notable highlight of Yum! Brands' Q1 performance achieved a record digital sales mix exceeding 50%. This milestone underscores the company's successful digital transformation and ability to adapt to evolving consumer preferences for online ordering, delivery, and mobile app engagement. The growth in digital sales contributes to revenue growth, enhances operational efficiency, and provides valuable customer data for personalized marketing initiatives.

The Road Map Ahead

Yum! Brands operates within a dynamic and competitive fast-food industry influenced by macroeconomic factors, evolving consumer preferences, and technological advancements. The company faces challenges related to inflationary pressures, labor costs, and changing consumer tastes. However, Yum! Brands' global scale, iconic brands, and strategic investments in digital and delivery infrastructure position the company to navigate these challenges and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Looking ahead, Yum! Brands remain focused on expanding its global footprint, with a target of surpassing 60,000 restaurants in the near future. The company also emphasizes menu innovation and value offerings to cater to evolving consumer preferences. Additionally, Yum! Brands continues to invest in digital technologies and delivery partnerships to enhance customer convenience and drive digital sales growth.

Yum! Brands' Q1 2024 earnings report presented mixed results, with challenges related to same-store sales performance balanced by strengths in unit growth and digital sales. The company acknowledges the problematic operating environment but remains confident in its resilient business model and long-term growth strategy. Investors should closely monitor Yum! Brands' progress in navigating market headwinds, driving digital innovation, and expanding its global reach.

Before you consider Yum! Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Yum! Brands wasn't on the list.

While Yum! Brands currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here