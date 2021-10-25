American businessman looking to rescue English team Derby

S&P 500   4,567.69 (+0.50%)
DOW   35,749.59 (+0.20%)
QQQ   377.82 (+0.99%)
AAPL   148.77 (+0.05%)
MSFT   308.76 (-0.13%)
FB   325.00 (+0.12%)
GOOGL   2,749.87 (-0.05%)
TSLA   995.22 (+9.40%)
AMZN   3,326.04 (-0.29%)
NVDA   232.42 (+2.27%)
BABA   176.12 (-0.89%)
NIO   41.19 (+5.94%)
CGC   13.34 (-0.30%)
GE   105.95 (+1.83%)
AMD   122.82 (+2.50%)
MU   69.20 (+2.50%)
T   25.44 (-0.20%)
F   15.94 (-2.09%)
ACB   7.14 (+0.99%)
DIS   172.43 (+1.78%)
PFE   42.92 (-0.56%)
BA   212.36 (-0.29%)
AMC   36.80 (+0.55%)
S&P 500   4,567.69 (+0.50%)
DOW   35,749.59 (+0.20%)
QQQ   377.82 (+0.99%)
AAPL   148.77 (+0.05%)
MSFT   308.76 (-0.13%)
FB   325.00 (+0.12%)
GOOGL   2,749.87 (-0.05%)
TSLA   995.22 (+9.40%)
AMZN   3,326.04 (-0.29%)
NVDA   232.42 (+2.27%)
BABA   176.12 (-0.89%)
NIO   41.19 (+5.94%)
CGC   13.34 (-0.30%)
GE   105.95 (+1.83%)
AMD   122.82 (+2.50%)
MU   69.20 (+2.50%)
T   25.44 (-0.20%)
F   15.94 (-2.09%)
ACB   7.14 (+0.99%)
DIS   172.43 (+1.78%)
PFE   42.92 (-0.56%)
BA   212.36 (-0.29%)
AMC   36.80 (+0.55%)
S&P 500   4,567.69 (+0.50%)
DOW   35,749.59 (+0.20%)
QQQ   377.82 (+0.99%)
AAPL   148.77 (+0.05%)
MSFT   308.76 (-0.13%)
FB   325.00 (+0.12%)
GOOGL   2,749.87 (-0.05%)
TSLA   995.22 (+9.40%)
AMZN   3,326.04 (-0.29%)
NVDA   232.42 (+2.27%)
BABA   176.12 (-0.89%)
NIO   41.19 (+5.94%)
CGC   13.34 (-0.30%)
GE   105.95 (+1.83%)
AMD   122.82 (+2.50%)
MU   69.20 (+2.50%)
T   25.44 (-0.20%)
F   15.94 (-2.09%)
ACB   7.14 (+0.99%)
DIS   172.43 (+1.78%)
PFE   42.92 (-0.56%)
BA   212.36 (-0.29%)
AMC   36.80 (+0.55%)
S&P 500   4,567.69 (+0.50%)
DOW   35,749.59 (+0.20%)
QQQ   377.82 (+0.99%)
AAPL   148.77 (+0.05%)
MSFT   308.76 (-0.13%)
FB   325.00 (+0.12%)
GOOGL   2,749.87 (-0.05%)
TSLA   995.22 (+9.40%)
AMZN   3,326.04 (-0.29%)
NVDA   232.42 (+2.27%)
BABA   176.12 (-0.89%)
NIO   41.19 (+5.94%)
CGC   13.34 (-0.30%)
GE   105.95 (+1.83%)
AMD   122.82 (+2.50%)
MU   69.20 (+2.50%)
T   25.44 (-0.20%)
F   15.94 (-2.09%)
ACB   7.14 (+0.99%)
DIS   172.43 (+1.78%)
PFE   42.92 (-0.56%)
BA   212.36 (-0.29%)
AMC   36.80 (+0.55%)

American businessman looking to rescue English team Derby

Monday, October 25, 2021 | The Associated Press

DERBY, England (AP) — An American businessman is looking to rescue English second-tier club Derby from bankruptcy protection.

Chris Kirchner, the founder of shipping and logistics firm Slync.io, has written to inform supporters of his desire to take Derby out of administration.

The team, which is managed by former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney, has already been docked 12 points for entering administration and is in last place with more than two thirds of the season remaining.

The 34-year-old Kirchner is already seeking to get approval from the English Football League to be an owner of the club.

“Clearly, I am at the beginning of procedures that must take place with the administrators and the EFL,” he said in a letter to supporters. “I am respectful of these mechanisms. Nonetheless, my team and I have already been in conversation with all parties to discuss where to start.”

Kirchner, who said he has been a soccer fan “since I could walk,” attended last Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Luton at Pride Park.

“I was particularly impressed with the attitude of manager Wayne Rooney, his coaching staff and the players,” he said. "Recent performances and results demonstrate their clear, unwavering commitment to the club. The best stories in life often start after a setback and the best years of Derby County FC are without a doubt in front of us."

Derby was one of 12 founding members of the Football League in 1888 and won the top division in 1972 and 1975 but has not played in the Premier League since being relegated in 2008.

Two takeover bids collapsed this year, leading to the administration process.

“The administration process is complex, but I have informed the administrators that I’m willing to work through these complexities,” Kirchner said. “I understand and acknowledge that there are a number of interested parties in the club, but I wanted to go on the record at the start of the process and be upfront."

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Should you invest $1,000 in Ameri right now?

Before you consider Ameri, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ameri wasn't on the list.

While Ameri currently has a "N/A" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.